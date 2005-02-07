Kays simply fall flat

RICHTON PARK -- Kankakee coach Alex Renchen has been around long enough to recognize that opponents are going to score points on his team.

But what bothers Renchen above all is that while he knows teams will score points he certainly doesn't want opponents to not have to at least work hard to get them.

Rich South didn't have to work too hard on Friday night for its points and the end result was an extremely easy 66-37 victory over the struggling Kays in SICA South play.

"I've done a bad job of coaching this basketball team," Renchen said. "I thought one of my strengths was getting players to compete. Obviously that's not the case because we're not competing right now."

The Kays (7-11, 1-6) did manage to put up some semblance of competition in the first quarter, erasing a 10-3 Rich South advantage to close within 12-11 at the end of the period.

That solid play continued into the early part of the second quarter as Kankakee was able to forge a tie at 18 on a pair of Braden Heil free throws. But then the Stars would rip off the next nine points of the quarter in building their first substantial lead and would carry a 30-22 advantage into the break.

Rich South shot a blistering 67 percent from the floor in the first half, but while that might allude to a hot effort from the perimeter, that wasn't really the case. Rich South simply got a ridiculous number of high percentage shots in the paint and converted most of them.

"We're just a bad defensive team and I'm not sure what the reason for that is," Renchen said. "We lose vision. We don't communicate."

Things broke down completely in the third quarter for Kankakee, as it failed to score until the 3:20 mark of the third quarter on a Lee Ringo bucket. The Kays would manage only one other tally for the remainder of the third quarter, a Billy Baptist score with time winding down in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Rich South was piling on the points and finished the quarter with a 49-26 lead. The Stars coasted through the fourth quarter to take the easy win.

"We've given in," an obviously frustrated Renchen said. "Our guys have given in. I know our talent level isn't the greatest, but we're just not competitive. My definition of fun is competing, battling and winning, but for some of these guys, well, they are guys who would rather just play. Although we have a few players that do represent what I'd like to think Kankakee basketball is about, we've got some others that don't."

THE SBOX

SCORE: Rich South 66, Kankakee 37

SCORERS: Kankakee -- Billy Baptist 14 points, Edgar Townsend 9 points; Rich South -- Alexander Cossey 16 points, Jesse Bymun 13 points.

STATS: Kankakee -- outscored 19-4 in the third quarter; Rich South -- Stars shot 60 percent from the floor benefiting from a number of close-range looks.

SKINNY: Kankakee hung close in the first quarter, trailing just 12-11, but the Stars shifted their efforts up a gear and left the Kays in their wake. Kankakee was dominated thoroughly in the second half, getting outscored 36-15 during that stretch.