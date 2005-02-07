Good day for ONU tracksters

Titan Open

BLOOMINGTON -- Abby Heinold set a new school record in the 400-meter dash and Bethany McCoy did the same in the 1,600-meter run, helping the Olivet Nazarene University women's track and field team finish third at the 13-team Titan Open Saturday at Illinois Wesleyan University.

McCoy's time of 5:03.24 in the mile was good for first place while Heinold took third in the 400 with a record time of 58.39 seconds.

Erica Batkiewicz won the 5,000-meter run with a time of 18:38.55, Carmen Green finished first in the 800-meter run at 2:18.81 and the distance medley's time of 13:19.89 garnered a first-place finish as well.

Jenny Ellis finished behind McCoy in second place in the mile.

For the men, Josh Franklin took fifth in the 35-pound weight throw with a toss of 48 feet, 43/4 inches. His toss of 47-3 3/4 was good for seventh.