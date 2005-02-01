St. Xavier sneaks by ONU women

Saint Xavier 88, Olivet 85

CHICAGO -- The Olivet Nazarene University women's basketball team jumped out to a quick start but came up short as it fell to the Cougars 88-85.

"It was a real hard fight," said Tigers' coach Doug Porter. "We didn't shoot well at the free-throw line; they gave us the opportunity and we didn't take advantage."

Hilary Disch led the way with 14 points while Kellie Mullin (12), Erica Martin (11) and Missy Kalas (10) were all in double figures for the Tigers (15-9, 5-1).

Alynn Vanden Bosch and Niki Disch each pulled down eight rebounds for the Tigers.