RVC championship in Cards for St. Anne

The St. Anne boys' basketball team certainly appreciates the hardware it recieved by winning its second consecutive River Valley Conference Tournament on Friday night by defeating Momence 55-46 in the championship game.

But it may have learned something about itself in the process that might prove far more valuable than the plaque.

Even though the Cardinals are certainly better with the dynamic tandem of Felix Thurman and Jeff Weathersby on the floor, they may have proved to themselves that they can achieve some things if such circumstances are presented that they have to play without them.

Thurman was whistled for his second foul two minutes into the game, forcing him to the bench for the remainder of the first half; Weathersby was mistakenly credited with a second foul early in the first quarter and also sat long stretches before the error was corrected.

In the meantime, St. Anne was forced to rely on a set of players that to be honest hadn't exactly been scoring forces.

But there they built a 12-1 lead out of the box, and even though Momence managed to whittle slowly away at that lead, the Cardinals of less acclaim were standing their ground.

Momence cut the gap to 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, but strong second quarters from Kelvin Thomas and Bernard Neil allowed the Cardinals to carry a 30-26 lead into the lockerroom. The combined line for Weathersby and Thurman was two points and a rebound.

"That's why this is a team. A lot of people see us as a two-man team, but we're not. Some people are really starting to step up and play better and we really needed them to do that tonight," Schoon said. "It's fine of a lot of people don't really believe in us. We'll keep believing in ourselves."

The upstart Redskins were still in the game at this point, but pretty much everyone on the Momence bench knew they had missed a golden opportunity to gain or build an advantage with St. Anne's standouts sidelined (third-leading scorer Jermaine Link would also go to the bench for much of the first half).

"We knew we missed some opportunities in the first half," Momence coach Ben Sikma said. "But they are an awfully good basketball team. They really dealt with our pressure better than we expected them to and when they had some of their people out, they had some people really step up for them."

A 3-point flurry by Momence to start the third quarter actually put the Redskins in the driver's seat for much of the third quarter and a 8-0 run to start the half turned a four point deficit for the Redskins into a four point lead.

Momence led for much of the third quarter, but after Indy Latham's bucket put the Redskins ahead 36-32, St. Anne would go on an 11-4 run to close the third quarter and carry a 43-40 lead into the final quarter.

It would be a lead they wouldn't relinquish as St. Anne defense stifled Momence at nearly every turn, allowing just six points to Momence in the final frame and hitting more than enough free throws down the stretch to extend its lead.

"You won't beat that team scoring six points in the fourth quarter," Sikma said.

The Redskins got another tremendous effort from Jeremy Hillard who led all scorers with 19 points, but no matter how much he did he couldn't overcome the overall contributions of St. Anne's nine key players that all managed to score at least two points and grab one rebound.

Manteno 57, Peotone 43

The Panthers were red-hot out of the gates and built nearly a double-digit lead that they would nurse for the rest of the game in winning the third-place crown.

Strong games from Tim Bannon and Jayme Absher, who scored 15 points each, were enough to offset the play of Peotone's scoring machine Justin McConkey, who scored a relatively quiet 21 points to lead all scorers.

Peotone was also beaten soundly on the glass and had no interior presence to keep Manteno's Tyler Baldwin off the glass.

Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Beecher 56

The Panthers avenged a loss to the Bobcats just last week and took the consolation title for their time and trouble.

Beecher stayed close for much of the game but was never able to get over the hump. Gardner's Alex Residori did much of the damage in building the advantage early in the game, and then Brock Riggi and Mike Lutz took over with several dribble penetration scores.

Riggi led the way with 25 points, while Beecher got a big effort from Mike Neubauer who tossed in 20 points.

THE SBOX

SCORE: St. Anne 55, Momence 46

SCORERS: St. Anne --Jermaine Link 15 points, Jeff Weathersby 11 points; Momence -- Jeremy Hillard 19 points.

STATS: St. Anne shot 65 percent from the floor in the first half in building a four point half lead with mostly reserves on the floor; Momence only managed to force one more turnover than it committed (19 to 18).

SKINNY: The Cardinals had to do without their top players for much of the first half but some reserves took the opportunity to prove themselves and weathered the storm nicely holding off Momence in the first half. The Cardinals slipped behind in the third quarter but rallied and then followed through for the second-straight RVC Tournament title.