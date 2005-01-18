Kays grab good road victory

By Caleb Benoit

Journal sports reporter

DANVILLE -- Kankakee boys' basketball coach Alex Renchen wasn't all that happy about traveling to Danville for Tuesday's contest, a game originally scheduled to be played at Kankakee.

But the Kays' second-half effort certainly made the coach's ride home a bit smoother as Kankakee outplayed host Danville in the third and fourth periods en route to a 52-43 non-conference victory.

The win is Kankakee's third in four games and moves the Kays (7-8) within one game of the .500 mark heading into Friday's matchup with city rival Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"The bench stepped up," Renchen said. "You're missing two starters, and you win at Danville, one of the better southern teams. That was a good win."

Kankakee started the game at a crawl (as did Danville), partly due to the absence of point guard Cortez Walker, who missed the game for disciplinary reasons. Mario Thomas, who scored nine points in one half of action, left with a knee injury in the second quarter.

That didn't stop the Kays, who erased the thought of the ugly first half. They took their first lead of the game on an Edgar Townsend steal and a Billy Baptist breakaway dunk midway through the third quarter.

The Kays forced another turnover on Danville's next possession, and Casey Garrison buried a 3-pointer to give Kankakee all the momentum and a 35-31 lead.

Garrison, who scored 10 of his 21 points in the third period, hit another trey, capping a clock-eating Kankakee possession at the end of the period.

"That was a big stretch," Renchen said. "We ran (the clock) down for about a minute and a half. The dunk gave us a little momentum, and then Casey's a good shooter. He was in rhythm.

"I thought, in the second half, we did a better job of running our offense. We made a little adjustment where we flared a guard, which gave us a little more movement."

Kankakee's five-point lead stood as Danville missed several close shots in the paint and continued to send the Kays to the free-throw line, where they knocked down 15-of-20 attempts in the second half.

Danville converted a three-point play to make the game 42-39, but Kankakee controlled the tempo the rest of the way. On consecutive possessions, Baptist knocked down a mid-range jumper, and Fred Green scored off a turnover to stretch the lead to eight points.

THE SBOX

SCORE: Kankakee 52, Danville 43

SCORERS: Kankakee -- Casey Garrison 21 points, Billy Baptist 16 points; Danville -- Rodtavius Sykes 10 points, George Gouard 9 points.

STATS: Kankakee found its way to the foul line; the Kays were 19 of 26 from the stripe while Danville shot just 11 free throws.

SKINNY: After a lacklaster first half, Kankakee hit stride in the third quarter and took the lead with a mini-run halfway through the period. That momentum carried over to the fourth quarter, and the Kays picked up their third win in four games.