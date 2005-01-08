Fightin' Irish race past Dragons

Bishop McNamara 70,

Grant Park 43

GRANT PARK -- Grant Park hung tight with the Bishop McNamara boys' basketball team for eight minutes, but then the Fightin' Irish blew the game wide open in the second quarter, never to be caught again in a 70-43 non-conference victory Saturday night.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

The Irish (4-10) poured in 26 points in the second quarter, thanks to a herculean effort on the boards that aided in holding the Dragons to just nine, to help Mac go up 33-16 at the half.

"We got beat bad on the offensive and defensive boards," Grant Park coach Jessie Brandt said. "They beat us something like 50-25 rebounding. That was pretty much it."

Bryan Beckner led the Irish charge with 16 points while Matt VanMill added 13 points and Chris Roney chipped in eight.

Jared Heldt tallied 14 points for Grant Park (2-10) while Joe Ekhoff collected eight points and eight rebounds.

Manteno 64, Coal City 52

MANTENO -- Jayme Absher and Tyler Baldwin combined for 51 points to lead the Panthers to a non-conference win over the Coalers.

The two tallied 15 of Manteno's 16 first-quarter points, helping it to a quick 16-6 lead which it never surrendered.

Absher finished with 29 points and Baldwin added 22.

Coal City had a bit more balance in its lineup with Brandon Howard leading the way with 11 points and Jeffery Hodgen and Austin McDowell adding 10 points apiece.

Beecher 55, Wilmington 28

WILMINGTON -- The Bobcats skated past the Wildcats in non-conference action.

With just a 21-15 advantage at the half, Beecher (10-5) exploded in the third quarter, outscoring Wilmington 22-6 to build a more comfortable 43-21 lead.

Bryan Schroeder and Dan Cloutier led the Bobcats' offense with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Dillon Roark and Pat Sweeney shared team-high honors for Wilmington (1-9) with nine points each while Tanner Roark chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

IBCA Central Illinois Shootout

WENONA -- Iroquois West and Watseka traveled down to the IBCA Central Illinois Shootout and both came away with losses. Iroquois West dropped one to Chillicothe 67-36 while Watseka fell to AlWood 51-44.

The Grey Ghosts outshot and outrebounded the Raiders by considerable margins, 36-18 on the boards and 30-14 from the floor.

"We were outmanned tonight and played with our backs to the wall early," Iroquois West coach Shannon Anderson said. "We gave up too many second-chance points. Our post play has to improve, but we have to make a collective effort on the boards and rebound as a team."

Devin Eden was high-man for the Raiders with 10 points while Ryan Alvarez added nine points.

In the other game, the Warriors were down by one at the half but never picked up the momentum in the second half as the Aces began to pull away.

Warriors' foul trouble set up the Aces to score 23 of their 51 points at the free-throw line.

Cody Meyer scored 15 points to lead the Warriors while Spenser Elliott added eight.

Illiana Christian 61,

Peotone 44

PEOTONE -- The Blue Devils (4-10) hung tough during the first half but simply could not keep pace during the second as Illiana Christian outscored Peotone 34-20 over the final two quarters to collect the 61-44 victory.

After trailing by 11, 17-6, after the first quarter, Peotone rallied back and went to the break down 27-24.

But the momentum did not continue into the second half, however, as Illiana slowly pulled away.

Justin McConkey led the Blue Devils' attack with 20 points while Bryan Ahearn, Nathan Gass, Jacob Murdie and Nick Vincent contributed six points apiece.

Gass led Peotone on the boards, grabbing nine while McConkey pulled down seven.

St. Francis de Sales 51, Momence 50

MOMENCE -- The Pioneers squeaked past the Redskins (9-5, 3-1) in the final minutes of Saturday's non-conference action.

The Redskins had four players scored in the double digits as Inday Latham led the pack with 14 points. Casey Roberts racked up 11 points, with both Durekus Winston and Chris Williams putting up 10.