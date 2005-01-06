Effort fails Boilers in defeat

RICHTON PARK -- Lethargy comes in many forms.

But whatever form hit the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys' basketball team Friday night was constant, and that led to a 61-49 loss to the host squad from Rich South.

Bradley (7-5, 0-3 SICA South) scuffled its way along for much of the game, but, for the majority of the first half, the Stars seemed willing to let the Boilers hang around.

But when the Stars felt compelled to turn it up a notch, the Boilers weren't prepared, or willing, to go along with them, allowing Rich South to amass a 17-3 scoring run that extended the length of the third quarter and ultimately allowed Rich South to build a 16-point lead that would only be marginally challenged.

"I'm just really frustrated with the loss because we didn't play as well as we could," Bradley coach Mark Kohl said. "We didn't execute and we were out of sync. Some of that credit goes to Rich South, but we just weren't patient enough offensively and we let them dictate the tempo."

Bradley held its own in the first half, leading 10-7 after the first quarter and trailing only 24-20 heading into the break.

But after the two teams traded buckets for the first two possessions of the third, Rich South brought its game up a notch.

The Stars would score the next nine points to claim their biggest lead of the game, and while an Andy Bates bucket stopped the run, it wouldn't stop the bleeding as Rich South claimed a 43-27 lead heading into the final frame.

"In that third quarter, we didn't execute offensively," Kohl said. "Combine that with the fact that we gave up some penetration and they knocked down some shots and we put ourselves in some trouble."

Bradley tried to make an effort of things in the fourth quarter, but it proved to be too little too late.

The Boilermakers scored nearly half of their points during the fourth quarter, and Rich South seemed to try to want to make the game more interesting by committing several foolish fouls.

The Boilers managed to whittle the lead down to seven points on two occasions, but that would be as close as they would get as, when the Boilers were reduced to desperation fouling, Rich South connected on 12 free throws to seal the victory.

"I guess the one positive we can take out of this is that we battled in the fourth," Kohl said. "But the bad thing about that is that it took us getting down 14 or 16 before we started to battle. We should have gotten to that point a lot quicker than we did."

Bates finished with 20 points, scoring 12 of those in the fourth while trying to rally the Boiler troops. Andy DuVoisin added 10.

THE SBOX

SCORE: Rich South 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 49

SCORERS: Rich South -- Marcel Anderson 21 points, Jesse Bymun 12 points; Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Andy Bates 20 points, Andy DuVoisin 10 points.

STATS: The game turned from close to a runaway in the opening moments of the third quarter as the host Stars went on a 17-3 score to close the third quarter.

SKINNY: Neither team was all that enthralled with the concept of high intensity, and Bradley didn't end its sluggishness until it was far too late.