Olivet returns with victory

Olivet 77, Memorial 74

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A two-week layoff was almost the undoing of the Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team Wednesday, but it pulled through at the end for a 77-74 victory over Memorial University from Newfoundland, Canada.

"This was a sloppy, but successful start after a significantly long layoff," Olivet coach Ralph Hodge said. "We're happy with the win, though."

Travis Meeks poured in seven points to start the game and helped the Tigers jump out to a 7-0 lead, but from there, Memorial would take over and hold the edge at halftime 35-32.

In the second half, Erik Rhinehart would give the Tigers the momentum they needed with a 3-pointer at the 6:57 mark to break a 57-all tie.

Four players ended up in double figures for Olivet, all scoring 10 or more in the second half. Meeks finished with 19 points, Stan Chismark and Rhinehart both with 15 and Jonathan Williams added 14.

Meeks, Chismark and Rhinehart also led in rebounding, each with seven.

Freshman Phil Morrison came off the bench and dished out five assists to help the effort.