Mac, Bradley move to tourney title games

Lisle Holiday Cage Classic

LISLE -- The Bishop McNamara girls' basketball team downed Timothy Christian 53-39 Wednesday to advance to the championship game of the Lisle Cage Classic.

The Irish (12-1) had a six-point lead at the half and slowly seperated from the Trojans (15-3), who figure to get a high seed at next month's sectional meeting.

"That was a quality win against a solid program," Mac coach Jeff Bennett said. "The kids stepped up and played a quality game and we are very pleased to be in the championship game."

McNamara was led by Taylor Bennett with 18 points and four assists. Jennifer Juergens contributed 12 points and 14 rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass.

In other action Beecher continued to struggle, losing to Mt. Assissi 45-27.

Beecher was led by Melissa Griffith with 10 points, six steals and three assists. Michelle Biocic chipped in eight points and eight boards for the Bobcats (3-10).

Reed-Custer took a 57-54 loss to Aurora Central Catholic, while Coal City suffered 40-37 to host Lisle. No other information was made available to The Daily Journal.

Bloom Tournament

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Bradley-Bourbonnais advanced to the Bloom Tournament championship game with a win over Westmont 50-39.

"They made a run in the last three minutes of the third quarter and took the lead," said Boilermakers' coach Gary Hyde. "We regained the lead in the last four minutes of the game with two inbound plays to Mindy Gamble, which were huge."

Gamble led the Boilers with 17 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter. Trisha Campbell had 11 on the night and Amber Barnlund contributed nine in the Boilers' win.

"Trisha was our only point guard tonight," Hyde said. "We needed her tonight."

Hillcrest Tournament

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS -- Kankakee took its final appearance at the Hillcrest Tournament into overtime, but was unable to pull out a win, falling to Rich South 60-50.

Ciara Hodge led the Kays' with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half, and 10 rebounds. Roberta Grandison tallied 11 points and six steals.

"I'm proud of them," said Kays' coach Craig Marek. "I was glad to see them not give up and bounce back."