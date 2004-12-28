Sheldon's Robertson shining at shot-happy Grinnell College

By Daniel L. Chamness

Cole Robertson, a Sheldon graduate, seems a little out of place on the Grinnell College basketball team. But you can't argue with success.

Grinnell has long been known for firing up the 3-pointer, but Robertson shoots from inside the arc.

The 6-4 senior has drained 33-of-60 field-goal attempts. Like most Grinnell players, however, he can also hit the 3, making 3 of 4 this year. Robertson also has 14 free throws to his credit.

Robertson is averaging in double figures in scoring with 10.4 points per game -- one of an amazing six athletes on the team who average in double figures. He also has 52 rebounds, 13 steals and 10 blocked shots. Grinnell is 4-4 overall and 1-0 in the Midwest Conference.