Tigers claw past Knights

By Paul Schmidt

Journal sports reporter

During a first quarter timeout, Herscher boys' basketball coach Ron Oloffson lambasted his team for its lack of effort in the early going.

The talking worked, for the most part.

The Tigers rallied from an early deficit to upend Providence-St. Mel 51-43 in first round Kankakee Holiday Tournament action Monday.

"We played pretty bad today, but that's the way it works come tournament time," said Oloffson. "You just have to survive and advance."

The Tigers (7-3) were able to do just that with a combination of timely scoring and a defense that held St. Mel to just 28 percent from the field in the game.

Herscher didn't shoot much better, but it received some clutch shooting from Brendan Danielson (who led the Tigers with 15 points) and Dustin Rennewanz (who was 7 for 9 from the free-throw line in the second half despite struggling from the field in the first).

"We were out of it on offense for most of the game -- we just had trouble settling in," Oloffson said. "The physical nature of the game probably hurt us some."

Despite only making six second-half field goals, the Tigers scored 28 points by going 12 of 15 from the line. Couple that with holding St. Mel to 3 of 15 from the field in the fourth quarter, and the win was brought home.

"Jake Guimond did a nice job on the guy who was probably their best player (Fred Daniels)," said Oloffson. "I thought that he did a really nice job of making him work for shots and putting pressure on the ball."

The Knights' Daniels did finish with a game-high 20 points, but was only 6 of 20 from the field and a paltry 1 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc.

Daniels also contributed nine rebounds, three steals and two assists.

THE SBOX

SCORE: Herscher 51, Providence-St. Mel 43

SCORERS: Herscher -- Brendan Danielson 15 points, John Cooper 12 points; St. Mel -- Fred Daniels 20 points.

STATS: Herscher -- Dustin Rennewanz 3 assists, 3 steals; St. Mel -- 11 steals, 3 for 15 from 3-pt. range.

SKINNY: Herscher started off very slowly, but was able to stave off the Knights. Danielson and Cooper picked up the offensive slack for Rennewanz, who was without a field goal but made several free throws late in the game.