Limestone moves to Sweet 16

Trailing 20-9 at one point, the Limestone Junior High girls' basketball team made a furious rally to tie Manteno at 26-all at the end of regulation in the IESA sectional final Wednesday.

In the extra three-minutes session, the Lightning's Brea Farris scored all three of her team's points while Limestone held Manteno scoreless, winning a berth in the Sweet 16 with a 29-26 overtime win.

The Lightning (18-3) move on to play Markham-Prairie Hills Saturday at 2 p.m. in Chatham-Glenwood.

Farris led Limestone with 11 points, including the eventual game-winner in overtime off of a beautiful pass from Jordan Cousin. Ashley Mathews helped control the boards for the Lightning.

John Engelman is the head coach for the Lightning, assisted by Mark Rieke. Anthony Engelman is the manager.

Team members include Ashley Mathews, Brea Ferris, Breanna Loving, Breanna Thomas, Brianna Powell, Chelsey Gartner, Emile Hendrickson, Emily Yarno, Jordan Cousin, Lauren Ruckman, Mallory McClintock and Megan O'Connor.