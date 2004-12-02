State panel to hear benefits of Kankakee Rive Basin projects

Potential restoration projects on the Kankakee River will be discussed Wednesday when the Illinois River Coordinating Council meets at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club.

The 1 p.m. meeting, hosted by the Kankakee River Basin Partnership, is open to the public.

For the Council, led by Lt. Gov. Pat Quinn, the visit is an opportunity to hear firsthand what is being done along the Kankakee watershed and how it effects efforts to restore the Illinois River Basin.

Speakers expected to address local issues include Streams Biologist Jim Mick and Nani Bhlowmik of the Illinois State Water Survey.

The Kankakee watershed meets the DesPlaines River near Wilmington to form the headwaters of the Illinois River.

The Council is working to improve water quality in the Illinois River Basin, enhance waterway transportation, recreation and wildlife protection.

Over the past four years, the Council has helped raise nearly $500 million for restoration of the Illinois River basin. Among the group's target areas are "headwaters" projects on the Kankakee River.

Locally over $1.2 million in Conservation 2000 funds have gone to 21 projects along the Kankakee and Iroquois watersheds. With matching funds, those projects total $1,378,775 according to Partnership secretary Richard Howell.

Largest of the projects was $595,350 in state funds earmarked to the Momence Conservancy District in 1998 for land acquisitions and easements of 250 acres in the Momence Wetlands.

The largest matching fund project was $51,222 from the Nature Conservancy for restoration of wet prairie and oak savanna habitat at the Black Oak Barrens Preserve in Pembroke Township. Total cost of the project was $176,022.

Other work funded by C2000 under the local Partnership Council include a number of planning studies and other work including:

$11,383 to repair gully erosion and restore habitat at the Perry Farm in Bradley;

$13,022 to help launch the local Adopt-a-River program;

$17,249 for terracing a farmed wetland area in Will County;

$19,991 stabilizing sections of Singleton Ditch east of Momence;

$30,000 to remove logs from the Iroquois River (two different projects);

$44,000 to remove log jams along lower Langan Creek, a tributary of the Iroquois River;

$60,655 to provide erosion controls along the north branch of Soldier Creek in Kankakee;

$78,020 to stabilize 1,000 feet of shoreline at Island Park in Wilmington;

$82,500 for a bank stabilization and educational project on Trim Creek at Beecher;

$160,000 to survey sand bars along the Kankakee River;

The local partnership will also meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Moose Lodge in Bradley.