Tigers hold off Comets, win own tri-meet

By Mark Tharnish

Journal sports reporter

HERSCHER -- In any physically demanding sport, injuries are usually going to have an impact on the outcome.

In Tuesday's Herscher Triangular wrestling match, some injuries did slow up the action, but in the end the Tigers pulled the rug out from under Reed-Custer and Kankakee.

Herscher downed the Comets 43-34 and went on to beat Kankakee 66-11. To complete the triangle, Reed-Custer topped Kankakee 48-24.

"I don't think we we're ready to go in the Reed-Custer match," Tigers coach Rod Miller said. "We lost some winnable matches. But overall, I was really happy with our performance."

Perhaps the most pivotal match of the night was ended due to a large gash in the lip of Comets grappler Kevin Kasher. Despite having a lead, Kasher had to forfeit the match to Herscher's Kevin Papineau which gave the Tigers a 40-24 advantage.

After Tom Clifford won a major decision and Chris Matke came up with a big pin for Reed-Custer, the Comets only trailed 39-34.

However, Herscher's JD Denny made sure that the Tigers wouldn't surrender the lead they had built by getting a win over Mike Zeiger.

"I was really pleased with our wrestling," Comets coach David Andriano said. "We just don't have the numbers."

In the second match, Reed-Custer ensured themselves a split with a 24-point win over the Kays. With both squads short on numbers, only five of the 14 matches were contended by both sides.

Marqis Jones, one of the Kays lone bright spots on the night, got his first chance to shine with a :51 pin over Zach Begler of Reed-Custer. Not satisfied with that, Jones went on to get a :41 pin over Herscher's Devon Keigley.

"He always seems to be in a bad position," Kays coach Brad Burns said. "But then he reverses it most of the time."

After the interval, Herscher came out and swept away the Kays to claim match supremacy.

"We try to bring it every time," Burns said. "But we're young and we make young mistakes. We need more mat time."

After Jones at 103, the Kays other win came from Matt Brandenburg via a 5-1 decision. From there, the Tigers took control and racked off several straight wins.

"We had a lot of kids step up," Miller said. "I was real happy with our performances."