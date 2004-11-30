Boilers leaving SICA for greener Prairie pastures

In 2006, you won't find the Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic programs where you've been accustomed to finding them.

That's because the Boilermakers will be leaving the SICA Conference at that time and joining forces with the Suburban Prairie Conference.

A number of factors contributed to the Boilermakers departing the SICA, a conference in which they were a charter member of when the conference began 32 years ago.

The biggest factor is the proposed realignment that the SICA is undertaking.

In its current form, many of Bradley's programs are struggling to schedule enough games for freshman and sometimes even junior varsity teams against rivals from both the SICA South and non-conference crossovers in the SICA.

"We needed to look at what was best for our programs as far as the number of offerings and the levels of participation," Bradley-Bourbonnais athletic director Mark Sutton said.

The SICA did make an attempt to alleviate some of that scheduling burden with its proposed alignment switch, but that opened a larger can of worms.

Bradley's new home, (for all sports other than football) at least for the 2005 school season, will likely be the SICA West. Bradley will be joined by Andrew, Bolingbrook, Homewood-Flossmoor, Joliet, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Lockport, Orland Park Sandburg and Palos Hills Stagg.

This will likely be divisional with the Boilers being placed with Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Homewood-Flossmoor, Andrew and Bolingbrook inside of a division. At this point, however, there have only been preliminary discussions toward that end.

In football, the Boilers will remain in the Gray division but there will be some changes within that loop. Bolingbrook moves up to the Blue, with Thornwood moving down to the Gray to take Bolingbrook's slot. Romeoville also drops down to the Orange, with Oak Lawn moving up to take that vacancy.

This proposed alignment would alleviate the scheduling problems as all of these schools have the program depth that Bradley seeks, but the larger problem is that the Boilermakers will now be squaring off against schools with much larger enrollment bases. Bradley would be the smallest school in this grouping by far and in some cases, the schools have as many as three times as many students. All in all, not a very advantageous situation for Bradley's student athletes.

"We have to give our athletes and coaches a chance to be successful," Sutton said. "It will be unbelievably difficult for them to compete with the way the SICA stands to be now."

Although Bradley does feel that the Suburban Prairie is simply a better fit for the school at this time, that isn't to say that Bradley is not leaving the conference without a little bit of a heavy heart.

"It has been a business conversation with the SICA, but it has been emotional at times because the league has been together in the 32 years," Sutton said. "Everybody has to look and see what it best for the schools involved. We think this is the best for ours."

The Suburban Prairie will require the Boilers to likely align in a conference situation with schools from Minooka, Oswego, Plainfield and Morris. Oswego is adding a second school in the near future and Plainfield will be adding Plainfield North to the already existing Plainfield Central and Plainfield South schools.

Odds are the conference will then divide into a large (South), middle (North) and small (East) based on enrollment. How many teams will fall into each grouping hasn't been decided. But most scenarios find Bradley in the large school division, a decision that Bradley seems comfortable with.

"They (the Suburban Prairie) thought we were a natural fit in the South," Sutton said. "All of the people that we have talked with in the Suburban Prairie are excited about having Bradley-Bourbonnais in the conference and we're excited about it."

While the Suburban Prairie doesn't hold as much prestige around the state as the SICA does, the loop is certainly gaining momentum. Sutton doesn't feel that the Boilers are making a move down with the decision either.

"We don't think this to be a step down as we look at it being a lateral move," Sutton said. "There might be a perception out there that we're going out to western Illinois to play schools with nobody around. But that's definitely not the case, there's some strong teams out there."

On the surface it appears that the Boilers might be doing a little more travel in this new-found affiliation, but Sutton says that it isn't necessarily the case.

"We've done the mileage study and we don't really think it is much of a factor," Sutton said. "It's 51 miles from Bradley to Stagg and it is 57 miles from Bradley to Oswego. Are we going to have some crossovers that require some travel, yes, but those are likely going to be weekend events."

The conference landscape will also change for Kankakee. The SICA East (formerly the SICA South) remains mostly in tact minus Bradley's departure as Kankakee, Crete-Monee, Rich East, Rich Central and Rich South will stay put. They will be added to however by Bloom, T.F. North, T.F. South, Thornridge, Thornton and Thornwood. That change is also slated for 2006.

One might think that this new arrangement might end the long-standing Kankakee/Bradley-Bourbonnais football rivalry as SICA schools typically undertake crossover games in Week 1 and 2 of the football season before starting conference play. But Sutton is hoping that won't be the case.

"We're going to do everything we can to keep those rivalries alive," Sutton said. "Not just in football, but in all of the sports. Those types of games are important to our school and our community. We recognize that."