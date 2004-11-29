Irish grads impress at Knox College

By Daniel L. Chamness

Bishop McNamara grads Neil Magruder and Brad Phillips will both be shooting for first team all-conference in the Midwest Conference.

Next year.

While Magruder played in only six games this season, the Knox College football player made enough of an impression that he was selected second-team all-conference. The junior defensive player had 36 tackles in those six games.

The 5-foot-5, 165-pound player had 22 solos and two tackles for eight yards of loss. He spent some time helping the special teams unit as well. Magruder returned seven kickoffs for 120 yards and four punts for 45 yards.

While Phillips did not have any stats, the 6-0, 280-pound junior helped Knox gain over 2,000 yards of offense this year. Phillips started every game at either left tackle or left guard. He helped Knox generate 2,059 yards of offense through nine games, including 1,345 rushing yards.

While he will not be back next year, Kankakee grad Markus Bailey made his presence felt for Knox this season. He carried the ball 52 times for 122 yards. Knox finished the year with a 1-9 overall mark. The team was 1-8 in the MWC. ...

Dwight grad Erin Daniels hit double figures as the Augustana College basketball team opened its season with a 74-72 loss to the University of California-Monterey Bay at the Redlands Tournament in California. Daniels, who hit 3-of-6 shots from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line finished with 14 points. Two of her field goals came from beyond the three-point arc. She also had four assists. In an 80-58 loss to Chapman University at the same tournament, Daniels had nine points and two assists. ...

Knox College runner Drew Parsons finished 26th in the Midwest Conference cross country championships. The Bishop McNamara graduate completed the 8,000-meter course in 28 minutes, 23 seconds. He was the first finisher for Knox, which took eighth place as a team. ...

Reed Custer grad Jared Giuffre won the men's 500-yard freestyle at the Illinois Wesleyan University Invitational swim meet. The Millikin University swimmer turned in a time of 5:00.22. Giuffre also took eighth place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.59. Millikin finished second with 105 points. ...

Crescent-Iroquois grad Jacob Wall scored 29 points for the Eureka College football team this year. He booted five field goals and 14 extra points. Eureka was 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Illini-Badger Football Conference. ...

MacMurray College basketball player Seth Whalum scored six points as MacMurray downed Monmouth College 108-104. Whalum also had two rebounds in the contest. MacMurray is 1-2 on the year. ...

ÃŠEvan Patchett, a Herscher grad, scored four points to help the Elmhurst College basketball team overcome Hope College 75-67. It was Elmhurst's third win of the year against no defeats. Patchett also pulled down three boards. ...

The North Central College women's basketball team ran its overall record to 3-0 with a 73-50 win over Southwestern University. Peotone grad Nicole Boll scored two points and pulled down four rebounds in the win. She played 14 minutes. ...

Peotone grad Laura Alo, who plays for the Greenville College basketball team, scored two points in Greenville's 55-52 loss to Earlham College. Alo played three minutes. Greenville is 0-2. ...

Aurora College football player Travis Paro, a Watseka grad, gained 14 yards on 14 carries as Aurora ended its season with a 41-31 loss to the College of Wooster in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Aurora was 6-5 this year. ...

Bradley-Bourbannis grad TJ Rietveld helped the Southern Illinois University Carbondale swim team take fourth in the Northwestern Invitational. Rietveld was 14th in the 3-meter dive (323.60) and 15th in the 1-meter dive (176.20).