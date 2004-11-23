Coalers head south to try to mine out a championship

Shortly after the Coal City football team dispatched Quincy Notre Dame last Saturday to advance to the Class 4A State Championship game, Coaler head coach Lenny Onsen held up his arm showed off his state champion ring (acquired when he was an assistant on the 1993 Coal City title team) and told his team: "Now we get to play that 14-team schedule."

Onsen was of course referring to the luxury that his Coalers and just 15 other teams in the state of Illinois will do this football season: play 14 games.

But just playing in 14 games doesn't appear to be enough to satisfy the Coalers, winning the 14th has become the ultimate goal within reach of the Coalers.

Standing directly in that path to the title is the Lombard Montini Broncos, and odds are the powerhouse team from the Suburban Catholic League conference won't let its claim to the title trophy go away without a fight. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the turf of Memorial Stadium on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Montini (12-1) lost only its season opener to Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin, a widely recognized state power who was stunned in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Since then Montini has won all of its games and doing that in the SCC is not an easy accomplishment.

Included amongst those wins was a victory over Addison Driscoll, who will later compete in the 3A title game. What makes that win significant? Driscoll is the only team to have defeated Wilmington this season. And Wilmington is the only team to have toppled the Coalers.

It appears to be an ominous sign for the Coalers in the food chain of 4A football. However, Coal City coach Lenny Onsen is confident his team will be prepared and focused in all elements of the game.

"I don't think we're are going to go into the game expecting the defense to win the football game," Onsen said. "We're going to go into the game with a game plan that will hopefully utilize our offense, defense and special teams. It's one game, we're approaching it with the idea of whatever we have to do, we'll do it."

It would be easy for the Coalers to attempt to lean on its defense, as the unit has tossed eight shutouts. But asking Coal City's defense to do that again on Friday might be too much to ask.

Montini has scored no less than 23 points in any of its games besides the opening week loss to Sacred Heart and has scored 30-plus points in nine games.

A diversified offensive attack is how they do it. Most Suburban Catholic League teams like to try to run the opposition into submission but Montini appears to have several ways to pressure opposing defenses. Mike Mucha is the lead threat rushing for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns while backfield mate Joey Borsellino has racked up 811 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But the key cog might be quarterback Bobby Dobry. Dobry has solid passing numbers (79-of-140, 1,381 yards), but what makes him dangerous is his ability to tuck the ball and run. In addition to his passing yards, he has rushed enough to push his total offense tally to near 2,000 yards.

"The quarterback is dangerous because he can really run the football too," Onsen said. "We've got to be able to stop their running attack, or at least slow it down quite a bit."

When Dobry throws he predominantly seeks out Ben Murphy, who has latched onto 43 passes for 824 yards.

Coal City should be able to move the ball against Montini. While the Broncos do have some strong defensive players they have given up nearly 100 yards more per game. An argument can be made that Montini has played a stronger schedule which would account for some of that, but if Coal City can get the ball moving Montini might have trouble stopping them.

A big part of the offense's ability to move the football rests on the shoulders of quarterback Jeffrey Hodgen who has been nothing short of spectacular in the playoffs. If Hodgen can spread the ball around the field to several different receivers, Montini might have trouble finding players to key on defensively.

Coal City's offense also gets a boost with the return of sophomore Zach Smith to the lineup. Smith is the team's leader rusher with over 800 yards, but has been slowed by several injuries down the stretch. His availability should lessen the workload of both Kyle Lardi and Matt Watson, who could probably use the rest with many defensive tasks on their respective plates.