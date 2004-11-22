Dwight grapplers take two victories

Crete-Monee Triangular

CRETE -- The Dwight wrestling team swept the Crete-Monee Triangular Monday, getting the best of both Peotone (59-20) and the host school (55-16) for a perfect start to its season.

Manny Salinas (103), Jeff Brown (112), Korey Rodrick (119) and Zach Delong (125) all gave Dwight two wins in the lower weight classes. James Nakashima (140), Matt Steurer (160) and Pat Riccolo (189) also secured two victories for the Trojans.

For Peotone, Garrett Grubbs (152), Mark Heinrich (171) and Jeff Spain (275) earned victories.