No breeze picking the 2004 All-Area spike squad

If local high school volleyball were completely fair, Wilmington and Herscher would've met in the finals of the sectional tournament and Dwight, CPCI and Iroquois West would have each won regionals.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case as the teams each saw their successful seasons end just a little shorter than they would've liked.

Likewise, if local high school volleyball was completely fair, picking The Daily-Journal All-Area team would be a breeze.

But, of course, it isn't completely fair. Still, the 25 girls, found on page D8, stood out above the rest and represent this year's field.

This year's team is highlighted by a dynamic contrast of seniors and underclassmen. Just as 14 terrific athletes will be leaving the local prep scene, 11 more remain, with six coming back for two more seasons. Here's a look at how the upperclassmen match up with the underclassmen.

All-Senior team

Outside hitters: Brooke Cultra, Iroquois West and Katie Long, Herscher. A natural left-hander with big ups and an attack that she can put down at the 10-foot line, Cultra is an obvious choice here. Long played middle this year, but in a year dominated by fantastic area middles, she is certainly capable of playing the outside, the position she will play while at Drake University.

Middle hitters: Dana Florian, Wilmington and Amber Barnlund, Bradley-Bourbonnais. Both can run quick sets, slides and both can block. Both are phenomenal.

Setters: Desiree Hahs, Herscher and Tiffany Olbrot, Peotone. Being the quarterback of a prolific 5-1 offense is no easy chore, but Hahs made it look so. Olbrot's effective work running the Blue Devils helped take Peotone to a second-place finish in the RVC, behind only Hahs' Tigers.

All-around: Jessoni Plese, Wilmington. It is somewhat unusual for a player to make the All-Area team based almost entirely on the merits of her back-row ability, but multiple coaches commented that they planned their offense around avoiding Plese. She was on several coaches' nomination forms for opposing players and was perhaps the top passer in the area. But she didn't make the team only because of her defense. She could also put down a kill when needed.

All-Returning team

Outside hitters: Kelsey Jorstad, Dwight and Jacqueline Grim, Beecher. These are two athletic, six-foot tall phenoms with over 200 kills on the year. Jorstad's a junior and Grim's a sophomore.

Middle hitters: Stephanie Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Michelle Crivokapich, Grant Park. Smith, a junior, will help the Boilermakers get over the loss of Barnlund; Crivokapich, a sophomore, is already helping the Dragons cope with life without Kate Eckhoff.

Setter: Fawn Hendershott. A superb junior setter with the ability to play either a 6-2 or a 5-1 with efficiency, Hendershott will look to turn the Comets' fortunes around in her senior season.

All-around: Heidi McKean, CPCI and Jenna Grim, Beecher. McKean, with nearly 200 kills and digs each, is a smart player with two years to go. Grim, the only area player with 250 assists and 120 kills, also has two left.

Match of the Year: Coal City vs. Herscher, Peotone Class A Regional championship. After the match, you could tell that the Coalers were devastated to play such a strong match against such a dominant team and come up just short. You could also tell that the Tigers felt a little fortunate to have won. When you can tell those two things, you know you've seen a great match. Add in the fact that a regional championship was on the line and the match is that much better. It didn't seem fair that someone had to lose the match.

There's that word again.

