Raiders down Trojans; T'wolves rip Wildcats

Prairie Central Turkey Tournament

FAIRBURY -- The Iroquois West girls' basketball team won for the second-straight evening, downing Dwight 68-36 to advance at the Prairie Central Turkey Tournament Tuesday while Tri-Point was not so lucky in a 43-27 loss to Flanagan.

Brooke Cultra and Jaye Schmid teamed up for 22 and 20 points, respectively, including eight treys, while combining for 19 rebounds. Schmid buried six 3-pointers.

Kelly Theesfeld finished with seven points while Janet Reyes contributed with 10 assists, five points and five steals.

The Raiders (2-0) were also helped out by 14 second-half points from the bench, and they turned the ball over just six times in the game, in contrast to 19 Dwight turnovers.

Kelsey Jorstad paced the Trojans (0-2) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

In earlier action, Tri-Point lost its second tournament game at the hands of Flanagan.

Kristin Opperman, Heidi Redenius and Candice Miller each scored six points for the Raiders (0-2). Opperman also led the team with seven rebounds.

Tri-Point will play Iroquois West Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

CPCI Timberwolf Tip-Off

CISSNA PARK -- CPCI earned its first win of the season while Central dropped its first contest in the second round of the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

CPCI took a commanding 31-16 lead at the half and while Donovan (0-2) tried to close the gap in the second half, holding the Timberwolves to three third-quarter points. The Wildcats couldn't make up the deficit falling 52-38.

Heidi McKean led the Timberwolves (1-1) with 21 points, with Hannah Dodd adding 11 and Jenny Maurer had 10.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Tiffany Bauer with 10, followed by Christina Lambert with seven and Lindsay Schultz with six.

Central dropped its first game of the season to Bismarck-Henning 48-13.

The Comets (0-1) were held to just 15 shots and tallied 18 fouls to the Blue Devils' eight.

Fawn Hendershott and Amanda Timm both had four points.

Central faces GCMS tonight at 5 p.m.

Bishop McNamara 75, Beecher 24

BEECHER -- The Fightin' Irish got their season off to a roaring start with a 51-point dismantling of the Bobcats.

"We just got out-manned," Beecher coach Rick Ratliff said. "But we played better in the second half. We're not unhappy."

McNamara came out and made a statement early in the game by going up 15-0 in the first quarter. From there the Irish would cruise to the easy win.

Jennifer Juergens led the attack for the Irish with 19 points while Claire Schmidt added 16. Marche Gibbs had a team-high 12 rebounds and Taylor Bennett added eight assists.

Melissa Griffith and Kelcy Resa each had eight points to lead the Bobcats.

Grace Baptist 36, Illinois Lutheran 10

CRETE -- The Crusaders had no problems handling Illinois Lutheran, holding the Cavaliers to two first-quarter points.

Carrie Rattin led Grace Baptist (2-1) with 15 points while Carmen Wymore chipped in with nine. Kristin Ashman added eight points and four assists. Mary DeGroot finished with a team-high seven rebounds.

Milford 41, St. Anne 12

MILFORD -- The Bearcats handled the Cardinals with ease in both teams' season openers.

Jade Crawford finished with 13 points, including 10 in the third quarter, for the Bearcats (1-0).

Deidre Evans added eight points while Jessica White posted a team-high six rebounds. Staci Potter and Stephanie Rogers combined for 10 assists.

Lisa Sifrit paced St. Anne (0-1) with five points.