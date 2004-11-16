Crusaders march by Marquette

Grace Baptist 60, Marquette 44

The Grace Baptist boys' basketball team improved to 2-1 Tuesday with a decisive 60-44 win over Marquette.

"We came out with great intensity," said Crusaders' coach Ron Ross. "We hit the board very well and played well as a team."

The Crusaders grabbed 34 rebounds and went 11 for 13 at the free throw line.

Todd Rukes led the Crusaders with 21 points, while adding nine rebounds, two steals and two assists. Tim Ascher added 13 points and three assists, with Adam Abrassart tallying nine rebounds.

Trinity 55, Victory Christian (Ind.) 27

A 19-point first quarter propeled Trinity past visiting Victory Christian.

Matt Swale paced the Eagles (1-1) to their first victory with 10 points. Calvin Hoekstra and John Duby posted eight points while Hoekstra finished with a team-high 14 rebounds.