The Wright Stuff B-B's Wright, Donath qualify for state

By Paul Schmidt

Journal sports reporter

FLOSSMOOR -- The road to Evanston, the site of the 2004 IHSA Girls State Swimming Meet, is a path filled with pot holes, and takes more than talent to navigate it successfully.

Bradley-Bourbonnais teammates Melissa Wright and Amy Donath both can breathe easy, as their seasons both will culminate there.

Wright was a two-race winner (200 Individual Medley and the 100 breaststroke) at the IHSA Girls Swimming Sectional at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, and Donath took fourth in diving, but will advance to State as an at-large participant.

The Boilermakers as a team finished in third place with 200 points. The next-highest local team was Kankakee in ninth.

Wright, expected to perform well in the 100 breast, was a little surprised at her time in the 200 IM.

"I kind of thought if I didn't win the breast I would still qualify on time," said Wright, whose time of 2:12.60 was a new Bradley school record. "I never thought I'd go 2:12 in the IM, though. I thought I might have a chance to win, but without being shaved and tapered, I didn't think I could go that fast."

"That personal record in the IM was definitely a surprise," agreed Boilers' coach Scot Boudreau. "It should give her some confidence with that race heading into next week."

Donath's fourth place score of 342.50 didn't guarantee her a spot at next week's state meet, but it didn't leave a whole lot of doubt about it in Boudreau's eyes, either.

"I'd say we're about 90 percent sure she'll be there next week," Boudreau said.

Forty-eight girls advance in the diving, and 16 of those spots are guaranteed to the winners of each sectional. The remaining 32 spots are given to the next-highest 32 scores, and Donath's score fit in at number 20 in the at-large field.

There was some disappointment in the Bradley camp, as they did think that one of their relays would have a shot at moving on. The 200 medley relay was the closest, finishing second to Lincoln-Way East and missing state time by less than a second.

"We knew the 200 medley would be close, because we've gone back and forth with Lincoln-Way East all season long," Boudreau said. "It wasn't any one person's performance, because all the girls swam great."

Kankakee coach Jo Grogan was pleased with her Kays' performance, as many girls turned in personal-best performances across the board.

"We had a very young team here, with seven of our 10 swimmers being freshmen, and I thought they did a great job of keeping focused," Grogan said. "Some of them had a long time to sit in between swims, and their focus and determination never wavered."

The Kays' highest finish was eighth from their 200- and 400-free relay teams.

Wright was the local hero of the day, however, and she made it clear that her work isn't done just yet.

"My goal is to swim my best times next weekend, but ultimately, I want to be in the top 12 of the IM and the breast," Wright said.