Cavs move within win of tourney

NJCAA Region IV Tournament

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

GRAYSLAKE -- One down, one to go.

After receiving a bye in the first round of the NJCAA Region IV Tournament, the top-seeded Kankakee Community College volleyball team kicked its postseason off with a battle against McHenry.

The seven-woman McHenry squad, which had only played 27 matches (compared to KCC's 47) during the regular season due to multiple injuries or illnesses at one time that forced cancellations, had found a way to get into postseason form, knocking off higher-seeded Moraine Valley Tuesday to advance to Friday's battle with the Cavaliers.

But the Scots' preparation and execution wasn't quite good enough to take out the Cavs, who earned their semifinal victory 30-18, 30-25, 34-32 to secure a spot in Saturday's championship match.

A three-game win doesn't necessarily mean it was a walk in the park, however.

McHenry hung neck and neck with the Cavaliers early before six unanswered points gave KCC an 11-5 advantage. The Scots closed within three, but big hitting, led by last week's NJCAA Division II Player of the Week Andrea Thomas pushed the Cavs' lead to 20-11.

Numerous hitting errors cut the margin to five before Gillian Morrow led a 10-3 KCC run to close out game one.

"We had that good balance that we strive for with all our hitters," KCC coach Gary Sien said. "We served strong and played pretty good defense."

The Cavs continued their consistent play in game two, but the Scots picked it up as well, not allowing the top dogs to build more than a three-point lead until a Melissa Aguina kill made it 18-14. Thomas and Morrow, along with Lindsey James came up with some big hits late to extend the lead and seal game two.

The nip-and-tuck start to game three was no surprise, but this time, it was McHenry that broke open the lead, taking advantage of KCC miscues to piece together a 7-0 run and go up 14-9.

"We didn't play as good of defense in the third game, but McHenry kept going after us," Sien said. "They were really cranking it, especially in the third game."

The Scots built their biggest advantage of the night at 20-14 before Amilee Kennedy joined the hitting barrage to help KCC manufacture a 14-5 run that gave them the 28-25 lead (or 27-26 according to the scoreboard).

McHenry did its best to try to capitalize on that little freebie, tying KCC at 30 and then 31 and then 32, before consecutive returns into the net doomed the Scots, propeling the Cavs one step away from the national tournament.

THE SBOX

SCORE: KCC def. McHenry 30-18, 30-25, 34-32

SPIKERS: KCC -- Amilee Kennedy (10 kills), Andrea Thomas (9 kills), Gillian Morrow (7 kills).

SETTERS: KCC -- Melissa Aguina (34 assists).

STATS: KCC -- Jennifer Van Kempen (14 digs, 2.5 blocks, 2 aces), Kennedy (12 digs), Lindsey James (10 digs).

SKINNY: McHenry continued to play tougher and tougher as the match went on, but KCC's solid serving and key hitting helped it hang on to get it done in three games.