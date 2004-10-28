Confident Tigers take down Coalers

By Rob Laird

PEOTONE -- Two weeks ago, after a pummeling at the Minooka Invitational, the Herscher volleyball team was wondering if it was really as good as its record (25-5-2 at the time) indicated.

By holding off a fierce effort from a Coal City team having one of its best matches of the year, the Tigers' confidence got a big jolt of reinforcement in the form of a 25-19, 18-25, 25-22 victory in the championship match of the Peotone Regional.

"No matter what happens now, this makes this season absolutely positive," said Herscher coach Joel Huizenga, whose team is now 28-5-2 and advances to play Mt. Assisi in the first round of the Herscher Sectional Tuesday. "The kids were questioning that after the Minooka tournament, like maybe we weren't that good."

Defeating the Coalers (20-18) was a boost for the confidence, but it didn't come easily. Coal City had seized momentum for a long portion of the match following consecutive blocks by Amanda Agamy and Korrin Wieferich on kill attempts by Katie Long midway through the second game. Those blocks, which gave Coal City a 17-16 lead in Game 2, ignited a 24-10 run that spilled over into the third game.

"The girls stepped up; they played awesome," said Coal City coach Jenny Lindsey, whose team had to adjust to playing with an injured Ashli Agamy, who had rolled her ankle earlier in the week. Wieferich picked up the slack, attacking from the left for a match-high 12 kills.

The Coalers maintained the momentum from the second game to grab a 14-8 lead in the third and they appeared on their way to the regional title that has eluded them in recent years.

However, Herscher scratched and clawed its way to victory, partly because its offense put down six kills over the rest of the match, but also because when the Tigers didn't get a kill, they at least forced Coal City to scramble and make mistakes. During the final 20 rallies of the match, the Coalers committed four attack errors, two net violations and made a couple of other mistakes, including an illegal back-row attack on match point.

"We talk a lot about trying to get the worst possible first pass for the other team," Huizenga said. "I thought scrappy-wise, we were doing a great job."

For the Coalers, it's another frustrating postseason loss for a team that had hoped to qualify for its first sectional under Lindsey. The Coalers advanced to the regional finals three years in a row from 1999-2001 only to be turned away, but this loss may be the toughest one yet for Lindsey.

"Especially for my seniors," Lindsey said. "They really wanted it and we had talked about it all year that a regional championship was one of our main goals."

The Coalers were hurt in the first game from an unlikely source in Herscher's Laura Petersen, an emergency starter for Samantha Carney, who injured her back last week. Petersen had a surprising nine kills in the first game, helping propel the Tigers to a relatively easy win in that frame.

"We put Laura in because she's the next best athlete and she played middle," Huizenga said. "The credit goes to her."

Petersen's play from the outside forced the Coalers to temporarily pull of their double-block of Long, who, despite being the focus of Coal City's defense, still ended with nine kills in the match. Lindsey said Petersen's performance made the difficult job of stopping Hescher even harder.

"Unfortunately, that took our block because we were all squeezing towards where Katie was," said Lindsey. "They shot it outside and it took the block."

THE SBOX

SCORE: Herscher def. Coal City 25-19, 18-25, 25-22

SPIKERS: Herscher: Laura Petersen (11 kills), Katie Long (9 kills), Jacky Schultz (8 kills), Ashley Highland (5 kills); Coal City: Korrin Wieferich (12 kills), Amber Howell (6 kills).

setters: Herscher: Desiree Hahs (28 assists); Coal City: Jamie Shelly (16 assists).

STATS: Kills: Herscher 37, Coal City 23. Attack errors: Herscher 16, Coal City 8.

SKINNY: In a tremendous all-around effort, the Coalers played smart defense and were effecient with their attacks when they were able to run their offense. However, the Tigers simply took many more swings than Coal City and were able to power their way to victory.