Northern blasts Western Michigan

N. Illinois 59,

W. Michigan 38

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) -- Josh Haldi threw for a career-high 333 yards and six touchdowns Saturday, leading Northern Illinois to a 59-38 win over Western Michigan.

STATE

On Northern Illinois' biggest passing day in more than 10 years, Haldi fell short of a school record by just one touchdown. Dan Sheldon caught six passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns -- the fourth-highest receiving total in Northern's history.

Northern Illinois (6-2, 5-0 Mid-American) had three scoring plays covering more than 50 yards, and rolled up 652 total yards of offense. The Huskies averaged 9.9 yards per play, and scored on their first four possessions, including the first play of the game, when running back Garrett Wolfe scampered 78 yards for a touchdown.

S. Illinois 27,

SW Missouri St. 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Arkee Whitlock ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns, leading Southern Illinois to a victory over Southwest Missouri State.

Brandon Jacobs added 151 yards rushing for the Salukis (7-1, 4-0 Gateway Conference), the top-ranked team in NCAA Division I-AA. Southern Illinois finished with 500 yards in total offense against the Bears (5-3, 2-2).

N. Iowa 36, W. Illinois 13

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Terrance Freeney rushed for 262 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Iowa stifled Western Illinois' potent running game.

Northern Iowa (3-4, 2-2 Gateway Conference) jumped to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter and never let Western Illinois (4-4, 2-2) get anything going.

Illinois St. 30,

Youngstown St. 24

NORMAL -- Brian Thompson rushed 37 times for 222 yards, leading Illinois State to a 30-24 homecoming win over Youngstown State Saturday.

In a game where the lead changed hands six times, Illinois State (4-3, 2-2 Gateway) relied heavily on its special teams play.

After striking early, the Redbirds gave up 10 first-quarter points to Youngstown State (2-6, 0-4 Gateway). But Joe Walkins returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown to give Illinois State a 27-24 lead in the fourth quarter.

It was the first time in 18 years that the Redbirds returned a punt for a touchdown.

Stephen Carroll then added a 31-yard field goal to give Illinois State a 30-24 edge over Youngstown.

The Redbirds outscored the Penguins 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

In addition to Walkins' punt return, LaShawn Bullock led off the game with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Carroll also connected on three field goals and three extra-point conversions.

Tom Zetts completed 14 of 28 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Penguins. Josh Cayson also ran for 146 yards in the loss.

Tenn.-Martin 32, E. Illinois 14

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) -- Donald Chapman ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee-Martin scored 26 straight points in the fourth quarter to rally past Eastern Illinois.

After a scoreless first half, Eastern Illinois (3-4, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 7-6 lead over the Skyhawks (2-6, 1-4) into the fourth quarter when Vincent Webb scored from 6 yards out. Webb had 151 yards rushing on 26 carries and Ademola Adeniji added 106 yards on 17 carries for the Panthers.

But Chapman followed with touchdown runs of 2 and 19 yards for the Skyhawks, and Jason Coleman and Jack Greenwood sealed the game with interception returns for touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to provide the final margin.

Neither team took very good care of the ball. Eastern Illinois had seven turnovers and Tennessee-Martin had three, but the Skyhawks scored on their final three possessions.