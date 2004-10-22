Boilers down Kays for All-City title in Moldenhauer's finale

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

It's not often that a Bradley-Bourbonnais versus Kankakee match gets lost in other hoopla, but when a 30-year veteran coach is stepping down, the focus tends to get diverted.

Fans have ample opportunity throughout a volleyball season to catch a Boilermaker-Kays' match, but bidding a fond farewell to a staple at an institution doesn't happen every day.

The typical lineup announcements were only the beginning, as Kankakee players were introduced, followed by Bradley players and then came the first of many standing ovations for Darla Moldenhauer.

With former players dating back to 1975 looking on, the 2004 Boilermaker squad continued their All-City and SICA South Conference dominance, downing the Kays 25-9, 25-14 Friday night.

"You try to prepare your kids for anything and you get what you get," Moldenhauer said. "I don't think we played one of our better games, but we served well and kept them back on their heels all night."

Karen Gruber served Bradley (25-8-1, 10-0) to a quick 6-0 lead, thanks to some solid net play from six-foot, one-inch Amber Barnlund before a few Boilermaker miscues allowed the Kays to pull back within 6-3.

It was clearly Bradley's match, however. The Boilers pieced together a 9-1 run behind hard hitting and a pair of aces from Megan Duchene, en route to a commanding 15-4 advantage.

Gruber, who helped Bradley out with some tough serving early on, proved pivotal down the stretch, this time, with some big hitting amidst a 10-5 run to finish off game one.

"You know Bradley's going to be solid, but our heads just weren't in it tonight," Kankakee coach Gail Smith said. "It's all about passing and we didn't even get started."

Aside from a few more hitting errors on Bradley's part, game two progressed much the same as game one had, just with different people stepping up.

Jackie Ward and Leah Mayo took care of much of the hitting for the Boilers early before Moldenhauer replaced her entire lineup of seniors with juniors with a 15-7 lead.

Stephanie Smith made some things happen for the Boilers while Ciara Hodge got in some good hitting and serving for the Kays (3-22, 0-10), but Bradley eventually finished them off.

SCORE: Bradley-Bourbonnais def. Kankakee 25-9, 25-14

SPIKERS: Bradley -- Karen Gruber (5 kills), Stephanie Smith (3 kills); Kankakee -- Rashawna Trass (3 kills), Ciara Hodge and Laura Hoang (2 kills each).

SETTERS: Bradley -- Jen Callanan (8 assists), Claire Worby (6 assists); Kankakee -- Lauren Penrod (3 assists), Jessica Brinkman (2 assists).

STATS: Bradley -- Gruber (9 digs, 8 points), Megan Duchene (7 points, 4 digs, 3 aces); Kankakee -- Hoang (2 digs).

SKINNY: It was SICA Conference, it was All-City, but most importantly, it was 30-year coach Darla Moldenhauer's final match on a Bradley-Bourbonnais court, one in which she won... again.