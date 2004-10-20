KCC wallops Millikin

KCC 30-30-30, Millikin University 24-9-29

The Kankakee Community College volleyball team hosted Millikin University Wednesday, downing the Big Blue 30-24, 30-9, 30-27.

The Cavaliers (3-6-4) were up 26-16 in the first game before letting Millikin get back into the game. In the second game, KCC took control going on a 10-point scoring run at one time. Millikin came out fighting in the third, taking a brief lead before the Cavs' defense and serving kicked in to win the game.

Lindsey James led the Cavs' effort with 15 digs, 12 kills and two blocks. Andrea Thomas added 12 kills, four aces and two blocks, while Melissa Aguina tallied 33 assists, five kills and three aces.

"Lindsey James played very very well," said KCC coach Gary Sien. "Melissa (Aguina), Andrea (Thomas) and Lindsey (James) stepped up for us."