Kankakee's defense does its talking

The Kankakee football team's offense did not perform well in Friday night's clash with visiting Rich South.

Usually that statement would be one that would lead to disaster for the Kays, who typically thrive on simply trying to outscore the opposition.

But fortunately for the Kays, the defense answered the distress call of the sputtering offense to help propel Kankakee to a rather easy 40-0 victory over the hapless Stars.

"The defense really kept us in the game early on, we weren't clicking on offense," Kankakee coach Ira Jefferson said. "We set a goal of trying to get a defensive score coming into this game."

Well, let's just say that the unit delivered on that goal, and then some.

Kankakee (5-3, 4-2 SICA Green) twice returned a fumble for a touchdown and a blocked punt gave Kankakee a third scoring chance inside the Rich South 15.

After Kankakee's Sam Jordan fumbled on Kankakee's second possession, he needed just one play to atone for the error. Jordan scooped up a Rich South fumble at the 30-yard line and sped in for the score.

Two possessions later D'Andre Dowdy knocked down a Rich South punt which the Kays recovered at the Stars' 11-yard line. Four plays later Jordan plowed in from the one to build the Kay lead to 12-0.

The relentless Kay defensive unit kept it up into the second quarter when Dustin Jefferson drilled Rich South quarterback Charles Gary in the backfield and the ball popped loose. Kankakee's Neil Love was there, picked the ball up and scampered 38 yards for Kankakee's third touchdown.

The Kays would tack on another score just before the half when Dowdy found Edgar Townsend open for a 18-yard score.

Kankakee led 26-0 at the break and was never really tested much by a Rich South offense, which managed a paltry nine yards of total offense in the first half.

The Kays were able to set the running clock in motion to start the fourth quarter as Kankakee added a second Dowdy-to-Townsend hook-up and an explosive 82-yard touchdown run from Jordan.

And to be honest, it probably should have been worse.

Penalties seemed to thwart the Kays at every turn, either in sustaining a Rich South offensive drive or shutting down one of their own.

"They are just killing us," Jefferson said of the penalties. "We can't have this week after week. Believe me, we'll take care of this. We don't coach our players like that."

Kankakee's fifth victory would ordinarily assure it a playoff berth, but the Kays have low playoff points and know that the fifth win likely only got them half way to an at-large berth.

"We know our backs are against the wall," Jefferson said. "5-4 might not be good enough. We might not get lucky like we did last year. Our playoffs started this week and we've approached it like that."

SCORE: Kankakee 40, Rich South 0

STUDS: Kankakee -- Sam Jordan (8 carries, 136 yards; 3 total TDs), Edgar Townsend (2 receptions, 2 TDs).

STATS: Kankakee -- limited Rich South to just 9 yards total offense in the first half. Rich South got inside the Kankakee 20-yard line just once in the entire game.

SKINNY: Kankakee was clearly the better team in this one, but the Kays inability to play without mistakes (12 penalities, 108 yards) will eventually come back to haunt them if they can't clean up the small stuff.