Titans best Kays

Tinley Park 137, Kankakee 27

TINLEY PARK -- The Kankakee girls' swimming team was short in numbers Tuesday and suffered a 137-27 loss to Tinley Park.

Carissa Giles placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.9 and the 200 individual medley in 3:08.0. Samantha Johnson was third in the IM (3:19.5) and fourth in the breast (1:37.6). Heidi Jacobs was third in the 100 freestyle with a 1:21.3, while Brittany Bisaillon was fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:46.4).

The four placed second in the 200 medley relay with a 2:43.8 and third in the 200 free relay in 2:20.9.