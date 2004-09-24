Irish endure for tight victory

Did you ever have one of those days where nothing goes right?

Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni's squad appeared to be headed for just such a night during the early going of Friday's home battle with Quincy as the visitors took advantage of a weakened McNamara defense and a scuffling first-half offense to take a 7-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Fightin' Irish (3-2) turned the tide on Quincy in the second half, however, stuffing the Raiders' offense and cranking up their own to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and come away with a 13-7 comeback victory.

"With things like sickness and injuries, everything has been going wrong for us lately," Zinanni said. "I was hoping that it wouldn't be one of those nights where everything that could go wrong would, but some kids really stepped up to keep that from happening."

While several players elevated their level of play during the second half, none did so more than Grant Guimond.

Guimond was held to 52 yards rushing on 14 carries during the first half, but he exploded for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries during the second to propel the Irish to victory.

Guimond's first score came on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping a nine-play, 31-yard drive that began after a Doug Mackin interception set the Irish up with first-and-ten deep in Raiders' territory.

After Mac's defense turned Quincy away three-and-out on its ensuing possession, Guimond was at it again, this time breaking tackles and racing into the end zone from 34-yards out to give the Irish their first lead of the game.

"He (Guimond) has a great center of gravity, and he's tough to bring down," Zinanni said. "He's like a pin-ball; he'll just lower his shoulder and bounce off of you. We've been waiting for that for a couple of games now."

Guimond's timing could not have been better, but, after the Irish failed to convert the extra point after his second TD, the outcome of the game still remained in doubt.

Trailing 13-7, Quincy began its quest for the go-ahead score at its own 41-yard line with 2:38 to play and all three time-outs.

Feeling a sense of urgency, the Raiders went to a pass-only attack on their final drive. They managed to pick up a first down into McNamara territory with just over two minutes remaining, but, after an incomplete pass, quarterback Corey Barder's arm was hit as he was releasing his next pass, sending the ball fluttering over the line of scrimmage where linebacker Cory Nesler dove and hauled it in to give the ball back to the Irish.

Five carries by Guimond led to 15 yards and the first down that officially sealed the deal for Mac.

"This is a big lift for us," Zinanni said. "We really stepped it up and played a great second half, and we're pretty happy about that."

SCORE: Bishop McNamara 13, Quincy Notre Dame 7

STUDS: McNamara -- Grant Guimond 36 carries, 171 yards, 2TDs; Cory Nesler, INT. Quincy -- Garrett Spoonmore 32 carries, 139 yards, TD.

STATS: Turnovers --?McNamara 1; Quincy 3.

SKINNY: It was a tale of two halves, as Quincy controlled the game and the scoreboard to take a 7-0 lead at halftime. Bishop McNamara rallied and turned the tables on the Raiders during the second half, however, pounding out tough yardage and using two fourth-quarter TD runs by Grant Guimond to pull out the comeback victory.