KCC splits in Indiana

Ancilla Tri-Match

DONALDSON, Ind. -- The Kankakee Community College volleyball team had a busy day Saturday, going five game in both matches. The result -- a split.

The Cavaliers entered the day 5-0, but got a rude awakening in their first battle against Ancilla College, falling 26-30, 30-19, 30-27, 25-30, 14-16 in a heartbreaker.

Although eight KCC players reached double digits in the dig department, coach Gary Sien felt defense was the culprit.

"Even though we had a ton of digs, we probably should have had 30 more," Sien said. "We're a better defensive team than we've shown in the last couple matches."

Melissa Aguina dished out 46 assists and picked up 20 digs while Amilee Kennedy collected 15 digs, 12 kills, three blocks and two aces and Andrea Thomas had 14 kills, 10 digs, two blocks and two aces. Lindsey James added 13 digs, 12 kills and five blocks. Brittany Yocum also scooped up 20 digs.

Perhaps still feeling the shock of losing their first match, the Cavaliers took a little while to get going in their second match against Lake Michigan, but after losing the first two games 29-31, 28-30, they regrouped to take the next three 30-24, 30-22, 15-9.

Aguina collected 59 assists and 21 digs while Gillian Morrow smacked 18 kills and Shannon Bandur added 18 digs and five kills. Yocum (17 digs), James (14 digs) and Nicole Weber (11 digs) did their share on defense while Kennedy (nine kills) and Thomas (eight kills) provided some offense.