Crazy Horse work moves slowly

The annual Sept. 6 night blast on Crazy Horse mountain takes on added significance this year.

Crazy Horse Memorial, in the Black Hills of South Dakota, is the world's largest mountain carving in progress and is the focal point of a nonprofit educational and cultural project honoring the Native American.

Traditionally the night blast observes the dual anniversaries of the 1877 death of Crazy Horse and the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski, creator of the Memorial.

On the mountain carving, the nine-story-high face of Crazy Horse was completed in 1998. Explosives engineers this year passed the halfway mark in blocking out the 22-story-high horse's head. Their creation is roughing out the head to about 20 feet of the finish surface.

Since 1998, some 183,067 tons have been removed in blocking out the horse's head. That has involved almost 35 miles of drilling.

"This has been a great year all around, especially for visitation," said Mrs. Ziolkowski. "People are responding enthusiastically to the progress on the horse's head as well as to the steady growth of the educational and cultural aspects of the project.

"Still, the nonprofit project could progress faster with more resources. We invite corporate America, foundations and individuals to join in helping us realize the Dream of Chief Standing Bear and Korczak," she said.

The Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation continues to plan for what will be the Memorial's first national fund drive. The funds will be used to accelerate carving the mountain, enhance cultural and educational projects, build a student dormitory, expand Indian museum programs and enlarge the Foundation's endowment fund.

Contributions to the nonprofit Memorial are tax deductible under IRS rules.

For more information visit Website www.crazyhorsememorial.org.