City schools hoping to answer questions in 2004

Questions abound for the city volleyball teams as they enter the 2004 season. For example, who will take over as Bradley-Bourbonnais' top outside hitting threat? How will Bishop McNamara adjust to the program's second coaching change in two years? Can Kankakee's tight-knit junior class succeed at the varsity level?

The city squads believe they have answers to these questions and each looks for this year to be a successful one.

Bradley-Bourbonnais

The Boilermakers return a number of regulars from last year, but they find themselves with an interesting issue. They have lots of depth in the middle hitter and defensive specialist positions, but find themselves void of experience at the setter spot and each outside hitter position.

"Our roster's a little unusual this year in that we're kind of loaded as far was middle hitters and defensive specialists," said Boilermakers' coach Darla Moldenhauer, who returns senior middle hitters Leah Mayo and Amber Barnlund and senior defensive specialists Megan Duchene and Allison Grady.

"Many years, you may have five different people wanting to be outside hitters," she added. "So like any other team, we're not sure we're solid at every position and that's why we're working to see where we can fill in the holes."

Stephanie Smith, an athletic junior who saw limited action late in the season last year, is another middle hitter. With three middles but only one returning outside hitter -- senior Becky Saathoff -- one of the middle hitters will shift to the outside.

"We have three people who are all strong middles, and that's a very unusual situation to be in as a high school team," Moldenhauer said. "One of those girls will move to the outside because they are probably our three strongest hitters right now."

Senior Jackie Ward and junior Karen Gruber will also get swings from the outside for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"(Gruber) is our one true outside hitter," Moldenhauer said. "She's worked hard in the offseason and we hope to see a lot of playing time with her in the outside position."

Someone will have to set for those hitters, and that's another question for the Boilers.

The leading candidates for the vacant setter spot are senior Claire Worby and junior Jen Callanan, though the team may use both if Moldenhauer decides to use a 6-2 offensive scheme.

Just last year, BBCHS had a similar issue with the setter position before Courtney Brasel stepped up and had a surprisingly superb season. Moldenhauer hopes something parallel will occur this year.

"They're improving right now," she said of Worby and Callanan. "We kind of laughed because we thought we pulled off, I don't know if you'd call it a miracle, but Courtney had very little experience and she came in a did a terrific job. We're kind of in that same position. We need one of these setters to really step up."

Juniors Larissa Dobrowolsky, Lindsey Cochran and Jessica Kinkin will serve as defensive specialists.

Bishop McNamara

Lisa Tutt takes over as a first-year coach for the Fightin' Irish, who bring back a handful of seniors while gaining the services of Laura Gullickson, an impressive middle hitter who was ineligible last season because of the IHSA's transfer policy.

"She can play whatever position we put her in," Tutt said of Gullickson. "We think she is going to do very good things for us this year."

Outside hitters Kim LaRoche and Lana Longtin join setters Rose Fisher and Jennifer VanDuyne as returning seniors to the team, which has dedicated itself in the offseason and won its division in pool play at a summer league held by Kankakee Community College.

That success, Tutt said, has helped give her team some confidence heading into the prep season.

"One of our goals over the summer was to do well at the KCC League this year," Tutt said. "It was really nice that we did that. Our goal now is that we want to beat the teams from the area."

Tutt knows that doing well in the extremely challenging East Suburban Catholic League has been difficult in the past and will be again this year, but she thinks her girls can stay competitive in those matches and also play well outside of the conference.

"They've got the heart," Tutt said. "They really want to do well, and they do everything we ask of them."

Senior Abby Rogers joins juniors Jami Stuckey and Kelly Fisher as outside hitters while juniors Samantha Franklin and Bre Witvoet will serve as middles. Senior Stephanie Marcott will be a defensive specialist and junior Megan Robertson is a setter.

Tutt, an assistant for former coach Kelly McClain last year, is the third coach for the Irish in three years, but said that her team seems to be adjusting well and has kept a great attitude throughout the changes in systems.

"I helped Kelly McClain last year so the girls are familiar with me," she said, before giving her assistant this year, Rodney Voigt, some praise. "Rodney really helps me. We're really co-coaches. We make a great team."

Kankakee

The Kays lose most of their hitting threats from a year ago and bring back just two seniors, but an enthusiastic junior class seems to relish the idea of jumping into the varsity spotlight.

Senior middle hitter Charnai Love and junior setter Lauren Penrod return as letterwinners and will provide the team with some leadership while senior middle hitter Ciara Hodge rejoins the team after missing her junior season.

Like the Boilermakers, Kankakee appears to have a flux of athletes that can play the middle, with juniors Roberta Grandison and Alex Hines also capable of playing the position.

Grandison will likely scoot over, joining Rashawna Trass in giving the Kays punch from the outside.

Trass is an accurate hitter who can hit hard. Coach Gail Smith said Trass got away with simply keeping the ball in play at junior varsity and in junior high, but at varsity, she'll need to swing with more authority.

"She doesn't realize how much power she has," Smith said. "At lower levels, just getting over and keeping it in play worked just fine. But she can really hit the ball when she swings and she'll need to do that for us."

Penrod was one of the team's main setters a year ago and again will get many assists in a 6-2 offense. She can also act as a hitter while in the front row, having a solid swing from the outside. Junior Jessica Brinkman will be the team's other setter.

Smith is confident in Penrod's setting abilities and suggested the team may try more complicated offensive sets.

"She knows how to run those things," Smith said. "She knows the competitiveness of the varsity level. She'll know what to do."

Smith added that the rest of the team also seems capable of running a more complex offense.

"We've gone through things over the past week and a half that we didn't at all at the sophomore level and they're picking it up pretty quickly," she said. "We keep throwing new stuff at them and they keep picking it up."

Part of the reason for that, Smith said, is the fact that this group has been playing together since junior high -- where Smith coached them as well.

"They know how everybody moves," Smith said. "They know what to expect from their teammates."