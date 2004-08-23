Street Stock title up for grabs tonight

By Dennis Yohnka

Journal correspondent

There is a Street Stock Division season championship on the line this Friday at the Kankakee Motor Speedway's final points night. A full schedule of Late Model and Open-Wheel Modified racing is promised as well.

So, why is it that so many people-- in coffee shops and internet chat rooms, around the company water cooler and at race tracks across the Midwest ---are already talking about "the big race" set for Sept. 3?

"We had no idea how big this would become," said Jim O'Connor, the patriarch of the track's family management team. "Kevin Roderick was a heck of a nice guy and a great driver. And he died way too young. We wanted to remember him with a special race, but no one ever imagined that it would be so popular."

The Roderick Memorial Late Model feature pays a whopping $15,000 to the winner. Cars that just make the field earn as much as feature winners on any other night. That kind of incentive packs the pits. And that kind of competition packs the stands.

"This year, the race is going to be sanctioned by the World Dirt Racing League (WDRL)," explained track spokesperson Chris Naranjo. "This the first time they have expressed an interest in racing here and it may bring some changes.

"They have their own tire rules (to keep the action more competitive) and they have a ton of cars that follow their circuit. We're going to see more cars than ever before, more from Iowa, for sure."

The other change the WDRL brings will be revealed in the heat races that set the field for the feature. Winning is important, of course, but, in the WDRL formula, passing cars is also critical.

"I know there will be a lot of pressure on me to give them a good racing surface," said track groomer Reese O'Connor. "I'm glad we had some extra time (because of the rain-out) to get the track back in shape after the tractor pulls and the other fair activities.

"But, let's not get ahead of ourselves," he added. "The Roderick Memorial puts Kankakee on the map for hundreds of drivers and fans. But our first job is to finish off these point races. We've got two local guys coming down to the wire for the Street Stock title and they deserve the spotlight."

With last Friday's rain and soupy pit area, the next-to-the-last night of racing was canceled, condensing all the pressure on Bradley's Don McCarty and Kankakee's Shannon Shutter into one final race.

Shutter's engine problems knocked him out of the last feature and McCarty regained the lead at 574-551.

The heat race win earns the driver four points, with second, third and fourth rating three, two and one, respectively.

In the feature, the winner earns 60 points, with 53 for second, 48 for third, 43 for fourth, 40 for fifth, 35 for sixth, and so on. In other words, Shutter could win the feature but he will need McCarty to finish no better than sixth, if he hopes to win his first title.

Views from the Pits

Kankakee's Phil Line picked up another Modified feature win at the Crown Point Speedway last Saturday, and appears to be locking up the season championship there. Kevin Lenzen of Wilmington won the Street Stock feature that night, but local favorite Bob McLean looks capable of holding of Kankakee's Jay Hamilton and winning his seventh season title.