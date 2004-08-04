Local man on way to Athens Olympics

mbaskerville@djpeotone.com --708-258-3410

WILTON CENTER -- Wilton Center native Ted Robbins is on his way to Athens today.

He will be the athletic trainer for the USA weightlifting team, and in Greece for the next 26 days.

"I'm unbelievably excited. It's a dream come true," Robbins said, adding that he is most looking forward to "just the whole Olympic experience. I always loved it, watching it as a kid. Sportsmanship always seems to be really high."

It's been a four-year progression to get to Greece. The first step was an internship at the athletic training center in Colorado Springs in 2000. From there, he was named a trainer for the Pan Am Games last August.

He learned of his trip to Greece in March when "a big packet with the Olympic logo" arrived in the mail.

Even in high school, he knew he wanted to go into athletic training. He credits his wrestling coach John Young and football coach Rich Corpus with keeping him on track:

"They kept on me to make sure I was going to college."

Robbins, 38, grew up in Wilton Center and graduated from Peotone High School in 1983. He now teaches at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox. He's starting his fifth year there, where he is the assistant athletic director and trainer.

He teaches a new class called "human performance " for juniors and seniors, stressing how the body reacts to intense exercise, agility and coordination.

In Greece, he will care for any of the three men and two women on the team in case of injuries.

The opening ceremonies are August 13.

Robbins and his wife, Donna, have three children and live in New Lenox. He is the son of Bob and Jean Robbins of Wilton Center.