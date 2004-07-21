The SBox - Eastern Illinois, Coal Valley

SCORE: Eastern Illinois 10, Coal Valley 1

SLUGGERS: Eastern Illinois -- Brandon Meyer (three hits, 2B, RBI), Kyle Schade (three hits, two 2Bs, two RBI), Colin Davis (three hits, two 2Bs, RBI); Coal Valley -- Justin Cryder (two hits, HR, RBI)

STATS: Eastern Illinois -- Kale Schade (7 IP, 5 K, 3 BB, 3 H); Coal Valley -- Justin Cryder (7 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 15 H).

SCORE: Manteno 12, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5

SLUGGERS: Manteno -- Brandon Panozzo (three hits, 2B, five RBI); Bradley-Bourbonnais -- Ian Welton (2B).

STATS: Manteno -- Keith Burzak and Nick DiLeo combined for three walks, 10 strikeouts and three hits.