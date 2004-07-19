The SBox - Limestone, Kankakee Riverside

SCORE: Limestone 10, Kankakee Riverside 2

SLUGGERS: Limestone -- Justin Ruckman (two triples, single, two RBI, run), Ben Wenzelman (two singles, walk, three RBI, two runs); Riverside -- two hits: Cody Marcotte (single, walk, 2 runs), Tyler Surprenant (single).

STATS: Limestone -- Jordan Ruckman (six IP, two runs, two hits, six strikeouts, four walks); Riverside -- Jack Rutherford and Tyler Surprenant (five IP, 10 runs, eight hits, two strikeouts, three walks).

SKINNY: Kankakee Riverside held a 2-0 lead over Limestone following the top of the fourth inning, but hurt itself with three errors in the fourth and four more in the fifth, and Limestone took advantage of them.