The Sbox - Limestone, Bradley-Bourbonnais American

SCORE: Limestone 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais American 2

SLUGGERS: Limestone -- Wesley Sproul (2-2, RBI), Justin Wolter (2B, RBI), Ryan Carruthers (1-1, RBI), Joseph Kirkpatrick (3B); American -- Joey Gordon (2-2, RBI), Austin Halcomb (2B).

STATS: Limestone matched American's game total of five hits in the fourth inning alone while committed zero errors on defense.

SKINNY: Limestone strung together five straight hits -- four straight singles -- in the fourth inning to score four runs and take a commanding 6-1 lead.