Results From Kankakee Speedway - July 9

Late Model Division
Fast Time
Frank Heckenast.
Trophy Dash
1. Russ Scheffler; 2. Garrett Slager; 3. Bob Pohlman.
First Heat
1. Jason Beier; 2. Al Atkinson; 3. Kyle Roderick.
Second Heat
1. Scheffler; 2. Ted Loomis; 3. Kerry Matthew.
Consolation
1. Beier; 2. Don Hilleary; 3. Roderick.
Feature
1. Scheffler; 2. Bob Pohlman; 3. Matt Rhyne; 4. John Provanzano; 5. Loomis.
Open-Wheel Modifieds
Fast Time
Lance Dehm.
Trophy Dash
1. Tommy Kroll; 2. Scott Bull; 3. Phil Line.
First Heat
1. Jerrod Warner; 2. McKay Wenger; 3. Mike Mosier.
Second Heat
1. Kevin Hastings; 2. Chad Osterhoff; 3. Jason Hastings.
Third Heat
1. Joel Funk; 2. Dan Hamstra; 3. Kroll.
Consolation
1. K. Hastings; 2. Travis Kohler; 3. Anthony Ricketts.
Feature
1. Kroll; 2. Bull; 3. Dehm; 4. Matt Bachman; 5. Hamstra.
Street Stock Division
Trophy Dash
1. Jake Howard; 2. Mike Cavanaugh; 3. Jay Morris.
First Heat
1. Darrin Kohler; 2. Cavanaugh; 3. Kevin Lenzen.
Second Heat
1. Joe Hamilton; 2. Todd Shepard; 3. Billy Wicker.
Third Heat
1. Don McCarty; 2. Howard; 3. Damon Miller.
Consolation
1. Shutter; 2. John Geary; 3. Jay Hamilton.
Feature
1. McCarty; 2. Cavanaugh; 3. Lenzen; 4. Shutter; 5. Kohler.