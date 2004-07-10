Shaw Local

Results From Kankakee Speedway - July 9

By Daily Journal

Late Model Division

Fast Time

Frank Heckenast.

Trophy Dash

1. Russ Scheffler; 2. Garrett Slager; 3. Bob Pohlman.

First Heat

1. Jason Beier; 2. Al Atkinson; 3. Kyle Roderick.

Second Heat

1. Scheffler; 2. Ted Loomis; 3. Kerry Matthew.

Consolation

1. Beier; 2. Don Hilleary; 3. Roderick.

Feature

1. Scheffler; 2. Bob Pohlman; 3. Matt Rhyne; 4. John Provanzano; 5. Loomis.

Open-Wheel Modifieds

Fast Time

Lance Dehm.

Trophy Dash

1. Tommy Kroll; 2. Scott Bull; 3. Phil Line.

First Heat

1. Jerrod Warner; 2. McKay Wenger; 3. Mike Mosier.

Second Heat

1. Kevin Hastings; 2. Chad Osterhoff; 3. Jason Hastings.

Third Heat

1. Joel Funk; 2. Dan Hamstra; 3. Kroll.

Consolation

1. K. Hastings; 2. Travis Kohler; 3. Anthony Ricketts.

Feature

1. Kroll; 2. Bull; 3. Dehm; 4. Matt Bachman; 5. Hamstra.

Street Stock Division

Trophy Dash

1. Jake Howard; 2. Mike Cavanaugh; 3. Jay Morris.

First Heat

1. Darrin Kohler; 2. Cavanaugh; 3. Kevin Lenzen.

Second Heat

1. Joe Hamilton; 2. Todd Shepard; 3. Billy Wicker.

Third Heat

1. Don McCarty; 2. Howard; 3. Damon Miller.

Consolation

1. Shutter; 2. John Geary; 3. Jay Hamilton.

Feature

1. McCarty; 2. Cavanaugh; 3. Lenzen; 4. Shutter; 5. Kohler.