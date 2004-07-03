Mets 10, Yankees 9

Associated Press

NEW YORK -- In a seesaw thriller, Shane Spencer ensured the New York Mets of no worse than a split in this year's Subway Series.

Spencer hit a dribbler against his former team with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run, capping an afternoon of comebacks and giving the Mets a 10-9 victory Saturday over the Yankees.

Tony Clark homered twice and tied his career high with four hits, but the Yankees wasted leads of 3-1, 6-4 and 8-6 and failed to score with the bases loaded in the ninth against John Franco (2-4).

Cliff Floyd, Ty Wigginton and Richard Hidalgo homered off Jose Contreras, but the Mets made two errors that led to four unearned runs and failed to hold leads of 4-3 and 9-8.

Athletics 6, Giants 2

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mark McLemore's tiebreaking RBI single sparked a four-run ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied for a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Barry Bonds went 1-for-2 with two walks, snapping his streak of homering in four straight games with an at-bat. But he now has 2,189 walks for his career -- including 119 this season -- to trail Rickey Henderson's career record by only one.

Damian Miller's RBI double tied it in the eighth for the A's, who broke it open in the ninth against Matt Herges (4-3).

Pinch-hitter Eric Karros started the winning rally with a one-out double. Pinch-runner Esteban German went to third on Mark Kotsay's groundout and scored on McLemore's line single to center that got just past a lunging shortstop Deivi Cruz.

Devil Rays 6, Marlins 1

MIAMI -- Victor Zambrano gave up four hits in seven shutout innings and drove in his first career run, leading the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to a victory over the slumping Florida Marlins.

The Devil Rays improved to 30-10 since May 20 and moved two games over .500 (40-38) for the first time since starting the 2002 season 3-1.

Previously, the latest in a season Tampa Bay had been two games over .500 was at 22-20 on May 21, 1999. The club is 5-0-1 in its last six series, including winning both three-game sets in the Citrus Series.

Zambrano (9-4) won his sixth consecutive decision and hasn't lost since May 15. He struck out four and walked four.

Florida's Juan Pierre hit an RBI triple in the ninth off Jorge Sosa and finished with three hits, including a double. Danys Baez completed the five-hitter.

Pirates 5, Brewers 3

PITTSBURGH -- Randall Simon's opposite-field groundball double drove in two runs to break a sixth-inning tie and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their eighth in a row, beating the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jason Bay, coming off an eight-RBI performance in the second game of Friday's doubleheader, added an RBI single to help the Pirates win their ninth in 11 games since they dropped 19 of 22. The winning streak is their longest since an eight-game run Sept. 1-8, 2000, during Gene Lamont's last month as manager.

Bay has 10 RBIs in the first three games of the four-game series that wraps up Sunday.

Kris Benson (6-7), likely down to his last few starts with Pittsburgh, pitched seven innings to win for only the second time in seven starts.

Red Sox 6, Braves 1

ATLANTA -- Curt Schilling stopped another Boston losing streak by pitching a six-hitter, Nomar Garciaparra homered and Doug Mirabelli had a grand slam to lead the Red Sox over the Atlanta Braves.

Johnny Damon also connected for the Red Sox, coming off a pair of painful losses in extra innings to the Yankees and Braves the previous two nights.

Schilling (11-4) struck out 10 and walked one in his second complete game this season and the 80th of his career. Garciaparra and Damon each had three hits as Boston ended a four-game skid and won for only the fourth time in 13 games.

Garciaparra is 6-for-9 since missing Thursday night's epic game at Yankee Stadium to rest his sore Achilles' tendon, a decision which drew quite a public outcry in Boston.

Blue Jays 2, Expos 0

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Roy Halladay showed his Cy Young form, pitching seven sharp innings in the Toronto Blue Jays' victory over the Montreal Expos.

Eric Hinske went 4-for-4 and scored twice on RBI singles by Chris Gomez. Halladay (7-5), winner of the AL Cy Young Award last year, allowed only five hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Astros 10, Rangers 8

HOUSTON -- Morgan Ensberg hit a grand slam, Mike Lamb and Raul Chavez each drove in two runs and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers and Astros combined for 13 runs in the nearly hour-long fifth inning, giving the sellout crowd of 42,889 an offensive outburst on fireworks night.

Houston, which beat the Rangers 7-5 on Friday, may finally be breaking out of its offensive slump after scoring 17 runs in the past two games. The Astros hadn't scored so many runs in consecutive games since May 18-19 against Florida.

Phillies 7, Orioles 6

PHILADELPHIA -- Pinch-hitter Tomas Perez's RBI single in the eighth inning lifted the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

David Bell's two-run homer off Jason Grimsley (3-5) tied it at 6 in the eighth, and Perez delivered against B.J. Ryan.

Placido Polanco and Mike Lieberthal also homered for the NL East-leading Phillies, who improved to 4-2 in the midst of their season-high 14-game homestand.

Miguel Tejada and Luis Lopez each homered and Erik Bedard had a career-high 10 strikeouts for Baltimore, which had won three in a row.

Reds 4, Indians 2

CINCINNATI -- Paul Wilson won for the first time in more than a month, D'Angelo Jimenez hit a two-run homer and the Cincinnati Reds rebounded from their worst loss of the season with a win over the Cleveland Indians.

Wilson (8-2), who was 0-2 with three no-decisions -- he left with leads in all three games -- since improving to 7-0 on May 25, limited Cleveland to two runs in 6 2-3 innings, one night after the Indians set a season high for runs against five Reds' pitchers in a 15-2 win. Wilson allowed eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks, one intentional.

Danny Graves pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 31st save in 38 opportunities.