Every player on the Beecher softball team's roster had experience in the junior high state tournament, and the team returned almost everybody from a team that nearly won its sectional tournament in 2003.

With that sort of foundation, the Bobcats shouldn't have snuck up on anybody in the state this season.

Yet somehow, it feels like they did.

Making its first state tournament appearance at the high school level, Beecher won the whole thing, bringing home the first prep crown for any sport in school history.

And though they will miss Krista McPherson, Ashley Shearer and Ashley Schmidt, the Bobcats have plenty of depth, plus an incoming class of freshmen that is riding the momentum of an IESA title of its own.

Sophomore-to-be Jill Jacobson will likely gain time in the circle for Beecher while Jalyn Shearer, who will be a junior, should be the ace.

To help make up for the lost bat of McPherson, Jacqueline Grim, twin sister of catcher Jenna Grim, will probably serve as designated player or switch from her natural position of first base to another position for current first baseman Jennifer Becker's senior year.

Senior-to-be Kaitlyn Mangiaracina came along nicely as a fast, left-handed slap hitter and could possibly take over the leadoff duties in McPherson's absence, while the middle of the lineup, stocked with returning .300 hitters, shouldn't have problems bringing her in when she reaches.

-- Rob Laird