Muskies lose twice

Oswego 3-4, Muskies 1-3

The Beecher Muskies dropped a pair of games in the Chicago Suburban Baseball League Saturday.

Bill Nelson went the distance in the opener, fanning eight and walking just two, but the Muskies couldn't generate much offense. Nick Bauer led the offense with a pair of singles.

The Muskies (1-3) battled for 10 innings in the nightcap before falling 4-3 on a solo shot. Jason Squier struck out five through the first five innings before Jason Stamper gave up two runs in his one inning of work and Calderone fell victim to the long ball.

Todd Sippel collected three singles while Dave Blomberg blasted a single and triple.