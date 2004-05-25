Early deficit dooms Wildcats

By Becki Driver

Journal sports reporter

WILMINGTON -- It's tough to spot a team five runs in the first inning of a regional championship game and find your way back to a victory.

The Wilmington softball squad dug itself that hole, and, despite getting plenty of base runners on, just couldn't escape the trenches, eventually falling 7-2 to Putnam County in the title game of the Wilmington Regional Tuesday.

The first inning was not at all a Wildcat-like performance. The No. 4 seed in the sectional surrendered just two hits in the inning, but three errors, a pair of walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch added up to five runs for the Panthers (21-6) by the time it was all said and done.

And it could have been worse, but Denise Studer, fresh off nine innings the previous day, reported in for starter Michelle Combes, the unfortunate recipient of the rough inning, to retire the final two batters, leaving the bases loaded.

"You just can't come out and make three errors in the first inning against a good team," Wilmington coach Jack Skole said. "I don't know what happened; we just couldn't field a ball."

The bats seemed to be working fine, however. In the bottom of the first, Diana Gustafson beat out a bunt with one out, Megan Flatt ripped a double up the middle to score her before crossing the plate herself on a misplayed ball in left field and Amanda Gruca drilled a single past second base to put runners on the corners with only one out. But the Wildcats couldn't capitalize on their opportunity, seeing the next two batters retired and leaving two potential runs on base.

"We just couldn't come up with the clutch hit when we needed it," Skole said. "One hit could have turned things around."