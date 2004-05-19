Irish scrape out another All-City

By Caleb Benoit

Journal sports reporter

Defending All-City champion Bishop McNamara came home with another city title Wednesday, picking up where it left off on Tuesday's rain-suspended tournament.

Kyle Decker and Mark Ryan added a half-point to the Irish's total with a third place win over Kankakee while Scott Bonosky came off two wins on Tuesday to beat Alex O'Connor, his own teammate, in Wednesday's singles' title match.

Tuesday's competition between Bonosky and Bradley-Bourbonnais' Graham Johnson, however, may have been the highlight of the two-day matchups at Cobb Park.

Bonosky went up 3-0 in the first set before anyone could bat an eye. He continued to play top-notch tennis as the set moved to 4-2 before the sophomore took the final two points for the set win.

It was Bonosky's outstanding play, though, that propelled him to the win. Against Bradley's No.1 singles player and a top seed, he got off to a quick start again in the second, moving to 3-1 then 4-1 then 5-1 before taking the decisive set 6-2.

Bradley's Anand Haryani and Akash Wadhwani took the doubles' half of All-City, beating both Kankakee pairs to do so. For upcoming sectionals, however, Wadhwani will move back to singles play, where he is 10-11 on the season. Johnson will once again pair up with Haryani; the pair sports a stellar 14-4 mark.

As a part of the Urbana sectional, Kankakee, Bradley and McNamara came away from Wednesday's seeding meeting with two seeds between the three schools.

Bradley's Haryani and Johnson claimed a No. 5 seed (the top six in both singles and doubles are seeded) while Bonosky took a No. 6 seed at singles.