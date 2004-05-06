Sectionals loom on horizion for ladies

By Paul Schmidt

Journal sports reporter

With Sectionals looming next Friday, the girls season is coming to an exciting finish. Times are coming down, runners are peaking, but questions still need to be answered in the days leading up to the meet.

One of the biggest, and one that might effect where other area runners will compete, is just where the heck is Taylor Bennett going to run?

She owns the top area times in three events, the 800, 1600 and 3200, and against all the competition she would see at sectionals.

Even more intriguing is her standing state-wide.

Taylor's times in the 800 and 3200 (set at the Herscher Invite on Friday prior to the rains that had many thinking they would need an ark to get out of town) are both the fastest times in the state in Class A. Her 1600 time is slated in at 4th overall.

"Taylor and I have been talking about it a lot," said McNamara coach Ken Klipp. "We really don't have much of an answer yet, mainly because it isn't in Taylor's best interest to make that decision just yet."

But with the deadline for making that decision looming, Klipp knows that there isn't much more thinking to do.

"There's a lot of things to take into consideration, really," Klipp said. "She'll almost definitely be running the mile, but between the 800 and 3200, we're trying to weigh the positives and negatives.

There are definite positives to running the 3200, which is a longer race, and thus has a larger room for error. If anything were to go wrong in the race, from letting someone get way out in front all the way back to tripping at the start of the race, there's just more time to make up ground. In the 800, things like that can cost you the entire race.

"Running that 800, it really might be worth the risk," Klipp said. "I don't know that we expected to be in this position in the 800. Taylor ran that time almost three weeks ago, and we kept waiting for someone to knock it down a notch or two. It just never happened."

Which brings us back around to the question of what race to run.

"My thought is that if you've got a chance to win a state title, it could be the only chance you get," Klipp said. "It's really something you've got to take. But there's other variables, other runners out there, and there could be injuries or really fast times posted in the next few days that could also shake things up, not just for us, but for everyone around the state."

This Saturday, the Irish Relays will be run at Bishop McNamara High School, starting at 9 a. m. The meet promises to be a fun one, and is one of the long-standing meets in the area.

Many of our area schools will be there, including Kankakee, Bradley-Bourbonnais, and Herscher. The meet will be run in primarily a relay format, and should pose for some great events. Races such as the shuttle-hurdle relay and always exciting 1600 relays are ones you won't want to miss.

With weather looking as though it will be partly sunny during the day with highs in the mid-70s, it not only will be perfect running weather, but perfect viewing weather for any spectators!