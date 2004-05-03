Redskins edge Panthers

Momence 1, Gardner-SW 0

MOMENCE -- Three hits got it done for the Momence softball team in a 1-0, 55-minute River Valley Conference victory over Gardner-South Wilmington Monday.

Momence (19-6, 10-5) got the one run it needed in the fourth when Ashley Moline smashed the RBI-single that would be the difference in the game.

Beecher 8, Central 0

BEECHER -- The Comets couldn't do anything with the Bobcats and pitcher Ashley Shearer in RVC action.

Shearer threw a no-hit shutout, striking out 10.

Grant Park 2, Peotone 0

PEOTONE -- The Dragons broke through with a run in the third and pitcher Lindsay Elliott took care of the rest.

Donovan 5, Manteno 4

DONOVAN -- The Wildcats (10-10, 5-10) held off a late-inning charge by the Panthers (11-12-1, 6-10) in RVC action.

Dwight 7, Seneca 3

DWIGHT -- The Trojans rallied with a six-spot in the bottom of the sixth inning to steal the Interstate Eight win.

Coal City 2, Sandwich 0

SANDWICH -- Ashli Agamy (1-10) tossed a no-hitter in the circle for the Coalers.

Watseka 7, Arm-Potomac 1

ARMSTRONG -- The Warriors (6-8, 4-7) used a five-run second inning to put away the Trojans for a Sangamon Valley Conference win.

PBL 13, Iroquois West 3

DANFORTH -- The Raiders dropped this SVC matchup to the Panthers.