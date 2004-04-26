Panthers stay hot with win over Dragons

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grant Park 1

GRANT PARK Ã‘ An insurance run in the sixth inning helped the Gardner-South Wilmington softball team edge out Grant Park 2-1 in a River Valley Conference showdown Friday.

Aimee Mahoney (2-3) threw the first five innings for the Panthers (9-13, 7-5) before turning things over to Cassi Bexson, who picked up the save.

Lindsay Elliott (8-5) struck out 12 and walked none for the Dragons (10-6, 7-4).

Momence 7, Manteno 1

MOMENCE Ã‘ The Redskins (16-3, 9-2) clubbed the Panthers (10-9-1, 5-8) in RVC play.

Kristin Burwell allowed one run on six hits for Momence with one strikeout and two walks.

Burwell also helped herself out at the plate going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Stephanie Mattocks went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

MantenoÃ•s leading hitter was Meghan Werntz, who drove in the lone run.

Central 3, Herscher 2

CLIFTON Ã‘ The Comets fended off a late Tiger rally in RVC action.

Central led 3-0 after five innings, but Herscher made things interesting with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Nikki Tobenski allowed just those two runs on six hits, however, to hang on for the win. She struck out five and walked none.

Ashley Timm was the only multiple hitter for the Comets (8-8, 3-8), tallying two singles.

Three third-inning doubles by Kelly Hansen, Lyndsi Gocken and Fawn Hendershott gave Central the 2-0 advantage.

For Herscher (7-10, 5-6), senior Katie Hartman had five strikeouts and no walks while also accounting for two of her teamÃ•s six hits.

Reed-Custer 8, Coal City 5

BRAIDWOOD Ã‘ÃŠThe Comets rallied from behind to break away from the Coalers for the Interstate Eight Conference win.

Reed-Custer (7-10, 4-0) was down 3-0 but rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead it wouldnÃ•t relinquish.

Ashli Agamy took the loss, but was 1 for 3 at the plate, as was Mallory Trammell and Morgan Henline.

Lisle 4, Dwight 1

LISLE Ã‘ The Trojans plated one run in the top of the first inning but couldnÃ•t push across any more against their I-8 rival.

Dwight (12-7, 2-2) held a 1-0 lead until the fifth inning, but Lisle exploded for four runs to steal the victory.

Wilmington 9, Seneca 4

WILMINGTON Ã‘ The Wildcats avenged their Thursday loss to the Fighting Irish for an I-8 win.

Wilmington (10-3, 4-1) scored six times in the first inning and werenÃ•t threatened from there.

Megan Flatt led the offense by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Michelle Combes improved to 4-1 on the season, striking out two and walking two in the win.