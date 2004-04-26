B-B tops MC

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Marian Catholic 0

The Boilermakers flipped on their scoring machine to get four goals in the final twenty minutes of the contest against Marian Catholic.

After a scoreless first half, Michelle Davis broke in with a goal off a pass from Juliane Giacchino. Davis added another goal and Amy Jarosh had two, as well.

Bekah Gallagher didn't have much work in net and came up with three saves.

Reed-Custer 3,

Streator 1

STREATOR -- The Reed-Custer girls' soccer team held Streator under the gun.

Katie Atherton found the back of the net twice with the help of Reina Atteberry. Amber Clements also worked in a goal on a dish from Sarah Garcia.