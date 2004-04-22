McNamara's Page shuts down Manteno

By Rob Laird

rlaird@daily-journal.com

815-929-5417

Before his team's game with Manteno, Bishop McNamara softball coach Rick Kingsnorth stated semi-seriously that he wished he had 10 players like catcher Jennifer Juergens.

If that could happen, though, he wouldn't have room on his roster for Abby Page.

Page proved her worth Thursday, tearing through a slumping Manteno lineup by surrendering just two hits (both infield singles) while striking out 12 in a 10-0 six-inning victory for the Fightin' Irish.

"I've never seen Abby throw it that hard," Kingsnorth said. "She had velocity, she was mixing it up. She was just whipping it there."

The Panthers' 7-9 hitters went 0 for 6 with six strikeouts against Page, and no Manteno runner got past second base in the entire game.

The poor offensive performance by the Panthers was paired in a cruel coupling with inconsistent fielding; five Manteno errors led to six unearned runs.

The game, according to Panthers' coach Krista Carlisle, displayed Manteno's evil alter ego.

"We have two teams," she said. "We have the team that comes out and plays like we did (in Monday's 16-8 win over Peotone), and then we have this team."

This Manteno team had no answer for Page at the plate or in the circle.

Offensively, Page broke the game open with a two-out triple to right-centerfield off Manteno pitcher Stefanie Chavez, who had retired the first two batters of the inning.

Following Page's triple, the Panthers committed two errors, allowing three more Irish runners to score. Sophomore Ellen Kresl and senior Mallory O'Connor each had two-out RBIs in the frame.

"We were hitting the ball," said Kingsnorth. "We've had the ability, we just hadn't been doing it. It makes me feel good that we hit today because (Chavez) is a really good pitcher."

Part of that previous lack of production by the Irish came from a cavity in their lineup left by the double-play combination of O'Connor and shortstop Megan Stell, who missed some games earlier in the month.

They returned recently, however, and against Manteno, O'Connor rapped an inside-the-park home run in the sixth that inched the Irish to the 10-run rule.

Later in the inning, another Manteno error let the 10th run cross the plate to end the game.

That runner was Juergens, who supported Kingnorth's pregame request for 10 Jennifers by hitting a triple, double and walking twice while driving in one run and scoring another.

"It seemed like every time I looked up, Jennifer was on second or third base," Kingsnorth said.

It probably seemed that way to Manteno as well.