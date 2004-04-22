Crusaders take slugfest win over Cardinals

Grace Baptist 20,

St. Anne 19

It was a wild one on Thursday between the Grace Baptist and St. Anne baseball teams, but the Crusaders were able to pull out the 20-19 victory at home over the Cardinals.

Leading 15-6 at one point in the game, Grace allowed St. Anne to crawl its way back and found themselves tied going into the bottom of the seventh.

"We showed just enough composure and just enough concentration to pull this one out," said Crusaders' coach Randy Schweizer.

Not only did the game feature 39 runs total, but 26 hits, 18 errors, 23 walks and nine hit batsmen.

Adam Abrassart and Jace Salm both had four hits for Grace, and both drove in five runs.

Brian Smith was not only the winning pitcher, he also went 2 for 2 and scored three runs.

St. Anne (0-15) was led at the plate by Aaron Cody, who went 2 for 2 and scored four runs. Jeremy Shaw went 2 for 2 and scored five runs.

Homewood-Flossmoor 5,

Kankakee 2

Allowing late runs thwarted the Kays' bid to pull off an upset against the Vikings.

Kankakee (7-11) left 13 runners on base, including runners on second and third in the sixth and the bases loaded in the seventh.

"We got guys on in every inning, but we just couldn't get the big hit to bring some of those guys home," Kankakee coach John Wade said.

Eli Welch went 2 for 3 for the Kays with an RBI, and Dana Galloway was 1 for 2 with the Kays' other RBI.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 3,

Marian Catholic 1

The Boilermakers held off the Spartans for the non-conference win.

Justin Goudreau went the distance, fanning six and walking none.

The Boilers did it all on four hits with Matt Savoie chipping in two. He also drove in three runs for good measure. Matt Krause and Jared Brubach also added hits for Bradley (7-9).

Mt. Carmel 4,

Bishop McNamara 3

CHICAGO -- The Fightin' Irish were converged upon by the Caravan and came up short in this Chicago Catholic League outing.

Tim Yeoman started the offense with his solo shot in the fifth inning. Tony Nutall and Zack Olszewski drove in the other McNamara (6-12, 0-5) runs on their respective hits in the sixth inning.

Tim Kerouac remained winless on the hill, striking out three and walking five in six innings of work.

Dwight 2, Lisle 1

DWIGHT -- The Trojans edged the Lions in this I-8 battle.

Each team pushed one run across the plate in the third inning, but Dwight (11-5, 1-2) managed one more in the fifth while the combination of Chase Pershnick (4-2) and Mike Sand fended off Lisle the rest of the way.

Justin Burkhardt was 2 for 2 with a double while Pershnick added a single and an RBI.

Wilmington 8, Seneca 1

SENECA -- Tony Vercelli continued to pound the ball for Wilmington (12-1, 4-0), going 4 for 4 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning.

Dillon Roark also threw a strong game, going the distance, striking out five and only allowing one unearned run.

CPCI 4, Watseka 2

WATSEKA -- The Timberwolves played one of their more solid games of the season and earned a good conference win against the Warriors.

CPCI (7-10, 6-6) got out to a 4-0 lead early, and James Young made it hold up. He threw the complete game, striking out six and walking none.

"James did a tremendous job for us," said CPCI coach Darryl Focken. "This was probably the best game of his career."

Cameron Yergler drove in two of the Timberwolves' runs, going 1 for 4 in the game.

Chris Brutlag (1-2) threw well in the loss for Watseka (6-5, 4-4). He struck out 12 and only gave up one earned run in seven innings, but six walks were his undoing.